My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Raising the Roof

Monica Higgins' secret to earning rave reviews from customers? Making home renovations as painless as possible.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What: Home remodeling management
Who: Monica D. Higgins of Renovation Planners
Where: Culver City, California
When: Started in 2006
Startup costs: $20,000

As much as shows like Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition have tried to educate us about the complexities of home renovations, many homeowners still fall victim to The Money Pit-style blunders: bathtubs falling through ceilings, staircases crashing to the floor. The deceptively difficult process of hiring reliable architects and painters becomes evident only after the carpet is covered in plaster and the walls look like slabs of Swiss cheese.

In 2006, noticing that many homeowners were destined for remodeling failure, Monica Higgins started Renovation Planners to help others complete the complicated and often costly process of redesigning their homes.

"I got into this business based on my own experience with remodeling," Higgins says. "People would observe my process and say, 'Wow, most people are pulling their hair out--they're over budget, they've got construction delays. There's something about the way you approach a project that you need to share with others.'"

Along with her handpicked teams of designers, architects and engineers, Higgins, 44, meets with homeowners to plan and manage their remodels from concept to completion. While the teams handle the technical details, she guarantees that the process goes smoothly. "Remodeling is all about planning," she says. "What's intimidating for homeowners is that there are a lot of pieces to the puzzle."

One of her objectives is to eliminate costly change orders from the remodel process. Through her partnership with Marc Yeber and Emmanuel Cobbet of EMWI Design Group, she's able to provide 3-D renderings for clients, meaning changes that would normally take place after construction has started can be viewed beforehand, reducing costs and overall construction time.

Higgins also holds quarterly seminars to attract potential customers and show them that remodeling doesn't have to be synonymous with disaster.

As the sole employee of her $250,000 business, she hopes to eventually expand beyond Southern California and hire project managers to help her reach more customers and increase sales.

"The goal is to expand and scale the business," she says. "I can't wear all the hats, because that's not very efficient."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

These Are the 20 Best Cities to Start a Business

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset