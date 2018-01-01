Kim Orr

The Traveler's Traveler
Growth Strategies

The Traveler's Traveler

Joe Sharkey logs thousands of miles a year to help business travelers find an easier route.
3 min read
Banking on Bankless Neighborhoods
Starting a Business

Banking on Bankless Neighborhoods

These banking entrepreneurs used greed to achieve their mission of changing the face of low-income neighborhoods.
3 min read
Just for Kicks
Starting a Business

Just for Kicks

How the kings of funny keep people laughing--and coming back.
10 min read
Not Just Fun and Games
Starting a Business

Not Just Fun and Games

Play N Trade's franchise model incorporates a business-like devotion to fun and games.
2 min read
Greenbox's Gurus Are the New Power Rangers
Starting a Business

Greenbox's Gurus Are the New Power Rangers

They're just your average tech moguls--saving the world, one power strip at a time.
8 min read
Creativity Counts

Creativity Counts

Discover how to take your crafting hobby from downtime to big time.
9 min read
Smooth Operator

Smooth Operator

Paul White developed a surgery system that cuts to the heart of the problem.
2 min read
Taste Test

Taste Test

Let customers see firsthand the value of your product by offering them a try.
2 min read
Mineral Miracle

Mineral Miracle

The salt of the earth was a natural niche for one curious couple.
2 min read
Green Scene
Growth Strategies

Green Scene

Chicago's new business center is all about doing some good.
2 min read
Raising the Roof

Raising the Roof

Monica Higgins' secret to earning rave reviews from customers? Making home renovations as painless as possible.
2 min read
Kitchen Couture

Kitchen Couture

A mother-daughter duo looks to the past to turn a kitchen staple into a modern fashion statement.
2 min read
