At Your Server

November 1, 1999 3 min read

PCs aren't your only option when it comes to fast, powerful servers. They aren't cheap, but a 500 MHz Macintosh Server G4 is about as quick as they come. Two firewire ports, two USB ports and four PCI slots make the G4 very expandable. Mac OS 8.6 and AppleShare IP come pre-installed. The standard 256MB RAM is expandable to a mighty gigabyte, while an 27GB hard drive provides a lot of disk space. A DVD-ROM drive and 10/100BASE-T ethernet are built-in. The whole shebang is customizable online at the Apple site.

Macintosh G4 Server

Apple Computers

(800) 795-1000

Street price: $3,499

Volcanic Velocity

If you have a need for speed that your computer peripherals aren't living up to, Lava Computer has a PCI card to help you on your way. The LavaPort-Plus is a serial and parallel port accelerator. The card comes equipped with two serial ports that operate up to four times faster than standard ports. One parallel port is up to three times faster than standard. Any serial or parallel device, from an external modem to a scanner, benefits from the enhanced port speeds. Windows 95/98/NT drivers are included.

LavaPort-Plus

Lava Computer Manufacturing

(800) 241-LAVA

Street price: $95

Case In Point

Looking for more protection for your mobile machines than nylon or leather can offer? You could try the Zero Halliburton Z5 aluminum notebook case. Sleek business styling highlights the looks of this case, but its real strengths are in the areas of protection and security. Not only is the Z5 well-padded, but it can also handle more than 1,000 pounds of pressure without opening. All this in a case that weighs 5.5 pounds and measures 13-by-18-by-4 inches. A triple-digit combination lock protects your investment. A variety of compartments and file pockets store your extras.

Z5

Zero Halliburton

(800) 250-5524

Street price: $199

Long-Term Projections

If you've ever gone projector shopping, you understand why Proxima's $1,999 Lightbook 30 qualifies as a budget projector. Even with its relatively low cost, it offers some invaluable features. Weighing in at under 10 pounds, it's portable enough to take on the road. Stereo speakers, a backup lamp and 800 x 600 SVGA resolution are enough to power any presentation. The Lightbook 30 is compatible with both Windows and Macintosh desktops and notebooks. A wireless remote control, carrying case and one-year warranty are included.

Lightbook 30

Proxima Corp.

(800) 447-7692

Street price: $1,999

Picture-Perfect

It may be time to toss your old 35mm camera. The Olympus C-2000 Zoom is one of a new breed of digital cameras that can accommodate larger images via 2 megapixel technology. The C-2000's 1600 x 1200 pixels of resolution translates to true photo-quality images. It helps to have a similarly high-resolution printer to take advantage of the camera's capabilities. A 3X zoom is built-in, along with adjustable ISO setting, shutter speed, aperture and exposure compensation. Removable SmartMedia cards store images in JPEG or TIFF format. The C-2000 is compatible with Windows 95/98/NT 4.0 and Macintosh OS 7.1 or higher.

C-2000 Zoom

Olympus America Inc.

(800) 622-6372

Street price: $899

Across The Great DVD

If 120MB SuperDisks and Zip disks don't offer enough storage room for you, Philips offers the DVD+RW with a whopping 3GB per disk. That's enough room for up to 9,000 megapixel digital images or for backing up a good chunk of your hard drive. The Windows-compatible DVD+RW also reads CD-ROMs, CD-Rs, CD-RWs and DVD-ROMs. The estimated price for a DVD-RW disk is $30. This fall marked the first shipments of this latest addition to high-capacity storage.

DVD+RW 3GB

Philips

(800) 531-0039