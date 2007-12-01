Luxury for Less

Buick is joining the club of luxury vehicle cars.

December 1, 2007 1 min read

Buick is reclaiming its former splendor with a bevy of business vehicles that equal the Lexus lineup in quality and dependability, according to J.D. Power and Associates. Among them is a new crossover SUV: the Enclave CX/CXL. Buick's highest-priced vehicle, it's still priced below premium competitors' stickers. Loaded with standard equipment, touches of polished wood grain and leather seats that are practically artistic, the seven-passenger vehicle includes 115-cubic-foot cargo capacity, a remote-powered liftgate, a V-6 engine, an exceptionally quiet cabin, roof rails and OnStar. Other models in this category include the Acura MDX, Audi Q7 and Cadillac SRX.

Jill Amadio is an international award-winning automotive journalist and author.