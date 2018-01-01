Jill Amadio

Full Speed Ahead
How to get the most out of your company vehicles
A Sedan for Showing Off
Acura's latest luxury car combines gears and gadgets.
High-End Hybrid
Mercedes-Benz customers will soon be able to get more green for their green.
A Fuel-Friendly Truck
Ford's latest full-size puts the super in Super Duty.
Help the Planet
Chevy's new Tahoe Hybrid is a mean, green machine
Grrrrrrr!
The Jaguar is the hottest car built in England these days.
Form and Function
The 2009 FX is Infiniti's most elegant crossover yet.
Super Sedan
The latest from Mercedes-Benz offers high-tech horsepower.
Tough Trucks
GMC's new Topkick is a versatile solution for all your commercial needs.
Fit for a King
Volvo's best combines style and substance.
Put It in Drive
Whether you want a flex-fuel fleet, upfitted pickups or versatile vans, 2008's commercial vehicles have just what you need.
Road Less Traveled
Lessen your fleet's environmental tracks by opting for greener vehicles and fuels.
Cruise Control
Whether you've got 3 or 30, there's a program to help you manage your vehicles.
Road Map
Generous service plans and warranties can keep you covered on the road ahead.
Pimp My Ride
Deck your fleet out in the latest racks, cabinets and gadgets to tote your business tools.