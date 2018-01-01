Jill Amadio

More From Jill Amadio

Full Speed Ahead

Full Speed Ahead

How to get the most out of your company vehicles
4 min read
A Sedan for Showing Off

A Sedan for Showing Off

Acura's latest luxury car combines gears and gadgets.
1 min read
High-End Hybrid

High-End Hybrid

Mercedes-Benz customers will soon be able to get more green for their green.
1 min read
A Fuel-Friendly Truck

A Fuel-Friendly Truck

Ford's latest full-size puts the super in Super Duty.
1 min read
Help the Planet

Help the Planet

Chevy's new Tahoe Hybrid is a mean, green machine
1 min read
Grrrrrrr!

Grrrrrrr!

The Jaguar is the hottest car built in England these days.
1 min read
Form and Function

Form and Function

The 2009 FX is Infiniti's most elegant crossover yet.
1 min read
Super Sedan

Super Sedan

The latest from Mercedes-Benz offers high-tech horsepower.
1 min read
Tough Trucks

Tough Trucks

GMC's new Topkick is a versatile solution for all your commercial needs.
1 min read
Fit for a King

Fit for a King

Volvo's best combines style and substance.
1 min read
Put It in Drive

Put It in Drive

Whether you want a flex-fuel fleet, upfitted pickups or versatile vans, 2008's commercial vehicles have just what you need.
5 min read
Road Less Traveled

Road Less Traveled

Lessen your fleet's environmental tracks by opting for greener vehicles and fuels.
3 min read
Cruise Control

Cruise Control

Whether you've got 3 or 30, there's a program to help you manage your vehicles.
3 min read
Road Map

Road Map

Generous service plans and warranties can keep you covered on the road ahead.
3 min read
Pimp My Ride

Pimp My Ride

Deck your fleet out in the latest racks, cabinets and gadgets to tote your business tools.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.