Get By With Help From the IRS

January 1, 2008 2 min read

If you haven't recently taken a look at the IRS' online resources for entrepreneurs, it's well worth browsing the federal agency's main page for small businesses. Over the past year, the IRS has revamped its small-business site based on feedback from entrepreneurs. It's now easier to navigate and offers hundreds of pages of new information, says Phyllis Grimes, chief industry liaison for the IRS' small-business and self-employed division.

Everything you need is a click or two away from the small-business homepage. On the left side of the page, you can find the site's primary links. One of the most useful is the "A-Z Index for Business," which quickly links you to information tailored for five different types of businesses: corporations, LLCs, partnerships, S corporations and sole proprietors. Subject links in the index can zip you to information on 15 key topics, including starting or closing a business, retirement plans, expenses, employees and more.

Another primary link, "Industries/Professions," sends you to industry-specific information for restaurants, real estate companies and construction firms, among others. Reams of business tax forms and informational publications are readily available from the main site as well.

The "Small Business Products" link offers a quick way to access several relevant publications, which are free and viewable online.