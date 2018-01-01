Carol Tice

Carol Tice

Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing

Longtime Seattle business writer Carol Tice has written for Entrepreneur, Forbes, Delta Sky and many more. She writes the award-winning Make a Living Writing blog. Her new ebook for Oberlo is Crowdfunding for Entrepreneurs.

Beyond Kickstarter: 10 Niche Crowdfunding Platforms for Startups

If your company fits one of the niches that has its own crowdfunding sites, it's worth considering using a specialized platform.
How Shippers Can Avoid Importing Delays

Are your products often just sitting on a dock on the bay? Get them across the border more quickly with these tips from shipping experts.
Ways to Crack Down on Cargo Theft

Answering these 8 simple questions can help keep your merchandise safe from theft in transit.
On the Road Again? Maybe It's Time for Your Own Delivery Vehicle

Experts explain when it's time to buy or lease, and what else you'll need when building your fleet.
Damage Control: Getting Your Shipping Claims Paid

A little organization and preparation can go a long way in recouping losses.
How to Calculate and Reduce Your Business's Carbon Footprint

Conducting a carbon footprint analysis reveals the full spectrum of your company's environmental impact and helps you address it.
More Businesses Turn to 'Near-Sourcing' to Save Time and Money

We examine the growing trend of companies switching to closer vendors from those farther away.
How to Go Green With Carbon-Neutral Shipping

More companies are taking this eco-friendly shipping approach to limit their environmental impact.
Does Your Business Need Cargo Insurance?

Cargo insurance can be confusing, but it pays to know these basics to avoid devastating losses.
Forget Boxing Day. Plan for 'Returns Day' Jan. 3

These tips will help you minimize business disruptions and keep the customer satisfied.
5 Ways to Find Hidden Savings on Shipping

From creative strategies for returns to warehouse locations, you can find new ways to reduce shipping expenses.
Incubator Secrets: If Walls Could Talk at TechStars

Sometimes mentors can feel like a broken record at business accelerators, doling out the same advice over and over. Could what they say be the secret to startup success?
5 Shipping Secrets of Zappos

The online retailer's shipping strategy provides competitive advantages and customer benefits.
Business Interruption Insurance: What It Will -- and Won't -- Cover

Special coverage can help you recoup profits lost during storms and other disasters. Here's what you need to know.
How Inventors Could Benefit From a New Entrepreneurial-Themed Movie

The Home Shopping Network offers the opportunity of a lifetime as a tie-in to a forthcoming Seth Rogen movie.
