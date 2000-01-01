Monkey Business

E-business tips

January 1, 2000 1 min read

If you're running an online store--or just thinking about it--head over to Webmonkey's "E-Business" page (http://www.hotwired.com/webmonkey/e-business), a terrific collection of tips, links and info on e-business. There's an e-commerce tutorial for learning the how-tos, reviews of storefront applications that promise a fast setup (do they deliver? Webmonky has the scoop), and archives on security, traffic analysis, marketing and more. It's a one-stop guide to what you need to know about e-commerce, and the best part: It's free.

