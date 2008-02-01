My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Group Dynamics

Facebook could reap a bounty of benefits for your business. Should you join?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
3 min read

This story appears in the February 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

After Alicia Rockmore's Ann Arbor, Michigan-based organizational products company, Buttoned Up Inc. scored shelf space at Target, Rockmore began doing research to keep the big red bull's-eye happy. A friend invited her to join social networking site Facebook, so she created an individual profile touting her business. She hit pay dirt when she found an existing group of Target customers on Facebook.

"They talk about what they like, what they hear is coming from Target," says Rockmore, 42. "It's like free market research." While she won't give specifics for competitive reasons, Rockmore says she adjusted the product line of her $1 million company based on Target's affinity for sharp looks and guest designers. She's optimistic that this will pay off in a big way.

Facebook came on the scene in 2004 and hit the jackpot last October when Microsoft invested $240 million in the company. Like most social networking sites, it allows users to have a profile page and to connect with other "friends" online, sharing information and interests. Although it started as a hot site for college students, market research firm ComScore reports that now more than half of its 53 million users are over age 25.

"If you have a passion to share, it's a no-brainer to be there," says social media consultant Paul Gillin, author of The New Influencers: A Marketer's Guide to the New Social Media. Gillin says the downside of Facebook is that it's still difficult to apply branding to the profile pages, especially when compared with the flashing logo-wallpapered MySpace. But Facebook's growth and audience make it a more attractive option for many businesses.

This is not lost on Facebook, which has added some handy business-oriented features, including a survey function that lets businesses get feedback on trends and ideas. The site also recently launched Facebook Ads, which lets businesses build pages on Facebook, spread brand messages virally and gather insights into the activities of Facebook users. Some have even built relevant tools for Facebook users through an application platform--for instance, an online movie retailer has a tool that allows Facebook friends to compare their favorite flicks.

As in most online venues, don't be too promotional, Gillin says. Do be as exhaustive as you can on your profile page, though. Include information and form groups related to your business. A photographer might start a group to discuss photo tips, for example. Include links to landing pages on a website built especially for your Facebook group so that you can target offers more effectively. Most important, he says, contribute to conversations in a meaningful way. You'll soon find yourself flooded with Facebook friends.

Gwen Moran is co-author ofThe Complete Idiot's Guide to Business Plans. Reach her at gwen@gwenmoran.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Michelle Pfeiffer's Fragrance Brand Took 20 Years (and Plenty of Rejection) to Build

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start