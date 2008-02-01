My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Compensating Overtime Employees

Here's why one entrepreneur hired on an HR person to take care of overtime pay.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Ben Wolin sometimes pays hourly employees time and a half. "We have some employees who are subject to overtime pay," says Wolin, 33, co-founder of 6-year-old Waterfront Media, a New York City firm that operates 15 health and wellness websites.

But overtime pay is a growing area of litigation. According to the Department of Labor, back wages for overtime violations represented about 89 percent of all back wages collected in 2006. And employers who lose in court could end up paying both damages and plaintiffs' legal fees. As a result, most overtime cases settle out of court.

The Federal Labor Standards Act governs federal overtime law. "You'll hear the [plaintiffs' lawyers] joke that FLSA litigation is like shooting fish in a barrel," says Lee Schreter, an employment law partner at Littler Mendelson. "It's frustrating for employers because it's very hard to get in compliance." Here are a few tips for paying overtime properly:

  • Avoid the salary trap. Some employers assume they don't need to pay overtime for salaried employees, but you could be in trouble if you misclassify job positions. For example, a salaried retail manager could end up doing tasks typically done by hourly employees--cashiering, unpacking boxes, etc.--resulting in a longer workday and eligibility for overtime. James M. Craig, an employment law partner at Williams Schifino Mangione & Steady, says, "Titles don't [matter]; it's what your actual duties are."
  • Lay down the law. Some employees will tell you they worked overtime after the fact. You might be tempted not to pay it, but if it's verified, you should to avoid problems. Create a written policy stating that employees must get a manager's OK before working overtime. This offers grounds for disciplinary action (including termination) if an employee keeps working unapproved overtime hours.
  • Train managers. If they don't understand overtime laws, provide a training session on the topic.
  • Be resourceful. Check out dol.gov to find overtime information, fact sheets and a back wage calculator. Wolin hired an in-house HR person when Waterfront Media reached 50 employees. Says Wolin, "It pays to spend a little bit of money and get the right help."

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Michelle Pfeiffer's Fragrance Brand Took 20 Years (and Plenty of Rejection) to Build

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

8 Tips to Get Your Business Going, Even if You Don't Know Where to Start