Chris Penttila

Chris Penttila is a Washington, DC-based freelance journalist who covers workplace issues on her blog, Workplacediva.blogspot.com.

More From Chris Penttila

How to Keep Cold and Flu Out of the Office
Leadership

How to Keep Cold and Flu Out of the Office

Cold and flu season is here. How do you keep sick employees from becoming a drain on productivity?
6 min read
How Not to Be a 'Bosshole'
Leadership

How Not to Be a 'Bosshole'

Consider this advice for bringing out the best in employees and keeping your top talent motivated.
5 min read
Sell Your Company With Savvy
Growth Strategies

Sell Your Company With Savvy

Are you coming off as too desperate to sell your company?
6 min read
In With the Out(sourcing)
Growth Strategies

In With the Out(sourcing)

Small businesses are hiring more independent contractors, but be aware of the pros and cons.
5 min read
How to Find Ambitious Employees
Leadership

How to Find Ambitious Employees

Attracting proactive people isn't easy, but it's well worth the effort.
6 min read
5 Ways to Break the Silence Barrier
Leadership

5 Ways to Break the Silence Barrier

When your employees are scared, the best thing to do is get them talking.
4 min read
Build a Social Media Hiring Strategy
Growth Strategies

Build a Social Media Hiring Strategy

Use your online network to lure quality talent.
6 min read
Layoffs: Who Stays, and Who Goes?
Growth Strategies

Layoffs: Who Stays, and Who Goes?

Assess what makes your company profitable, and who makes it happen.
3 min read
Knowledge is Power
Growth Strategies

Knowledge is Power

Ensure that important company clients, projects and processes aren't lost when an employee walks out the door.
3 min read
Hiring Temporary Talent
Growth Strategies

Hiring Temporary Talent

Temporary employment is expanding beyond the typical clerical assignment.
3 min read
Learn to Evolve
Growth Strategies

Learn to Evolve

7 ways to transform your business model.
6 min read
7 Ways to Transform Your Business Model
Starting a Business

7 Ways to Transform Your Business Model

The old business methods won't work anymore. It's time to evolve.
6 min read
Set the Model for Office Behavior
Growth Strategies

Set the Model for Office Behavior

Even seemingly trivial acts of incivility can lead to reduced employee productivity and loyalty.
3 min read
Awkward!

Awkward!

10 Potentially Sticky Work Situations and How to Manage Them.
8 min read
Return of the Stay-at-Home Parents
Growth Strategies

Return of the Stay-at-Home Parents

Employers are embracing parents who took a stay-at-home detour.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.