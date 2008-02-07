My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Oh So Simple

Alan Regala, 30, was tired of forgetting to bring his lunch to work.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What: Portable notebook and pen that fit in your wallet
Who: Alan Regala of Everyday Innovations
Where: Mountain View, California
When: Started in 2005
Startup Costs: $100,000

Alan Regala, 30, was tired of forgetting to bring his lunch to work. While working as a mechanical engineer, Regala decided to put a sticky note with the word lunch on his wallet. The simple solution convinced Regala that even with the constant use of cell phones and BlackBerrys, paper still comes in handy. "There are just some instances when you're out and want to hand someone a note," Regala says.

While on vacation in 2004, Regala decided to test a prototype he'd developed by inserting sticky notes and a tiny ballpoint pen into a small credit card-size case. Regala found plenty of opportunities to leave a note--for example, when he noticed a car leaking radiator fluid, he left a friendly message on the windshield. He returned home inspired and decided to leave his job in early 2005 to further develop his prototype, the PicoPad--which is cleverly named after a picometer, a unit of measurement smaller than a nanometer. "I was so zoned in and so pumped up about the product, I really didn't have any doubts," Regala says. He started selling the PicoPad in September 2005 as the first product for his company, Everyday Innovations.

Last year, Regala began selling in nation-wide retailer The Container Store. Customers can also find the $3.99 PicoPad at Amazon.com or in independent office supply stores and bookstores. It includes 15 sheets of refillable sticky notes and comes in six colors with additional fashion and holiday designs. For companies or those looking to get creative, custom designs and imprinting are also available.

With sales of $500,000 last year, Regala is still the company's only full-time employee, and he's planning to release new designs targeted at the tween market later this year.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport

Starting a Business

6 Tips for Starting a Business That's an Instant Hit With Locals

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make When Starting a Business