Kristen Henning

A Happy Medium
Starting a Business

One entrepreneur is helping divorced couples find common ground.
2 min read
A Piece of (Fake) Cake
Starting a Business

The cake might not be real, but the money is.
2 min read
Saving Water, Saving Grace
Starting a Business

This little blue cube is bringing in some serious green.
2 min read
Business Mentoring
Starting a Business

Years of managing and running businesses inspired one man to help others do the same.
2 min read
Smart Ideas Roundup 07/08

Be in the know about the next big thing.
3 min read
Making Connections

Love blogging but hate typing? Alan Levy has just the thing for you.
2 min read
Risk and Reward

3 entrepreneurs reveal how they solved their startups' malfunctions.
2 min read
Mother Knows Best

For Julie Dix, adding soft satin tags to her son's blanket led to the creation of a multimillion-dollar business.
2 min read
Phone Home

One parent turned a small volunteer project into a fundraising powerhouse.
2 min read
Give 'Em a Boost

Amir Levin turned dinnertime turmoil into inspiration.
2 min read
Oh So Simple

Alan Regala, 30, was tired of forgetting to bring his lunch to work.
2 min read
Second Skin

Here's how two entrepreneurs scratched their business itch.
2 min read
