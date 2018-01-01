Kristen Henning

Starting a Business
A Happy Medium
One entrepreneur is helping divorced couples find common ground.
Starting a Business
A Piece of (Fake) Cake
The cake might not be real, but the money is.
Starting a Business
Saving Water, Saving Grace
This little blue cube is bringing in some serious green.
Starting a Business
Business Mentoring
Years of managing and running businesses inspired one man to help others do the same.
Smart Ideas Roundup 07/08
Be in the know about the next big thing.
Making Connections
Love blogging but hate typing? Alan Levy has just the thing for you.
Risk and Reward
3 entrepreneurs reveal how they solved their startups' malfunctions.
Mother Knows Best
For Julie Dix, adding soft satin tags to her son's blanket led to the creation of a multimillion-dollar business.
Phone Home
One parent turned a small volunteer project into a fundraising powerhouse.
Give 'Em a Boost
Amir Levin turned dinnertime turmoil into inspiration.
Oh So Simple
Alan Regala, 30, was tired of forgetting to bring his lunch to work.
Second Skin
Here's how two entrepreneurs scratched their business itch.