Newcomers bring new money--just for your start-up.

March 1, 2000 2 min read

Start-up and early-stage firms in Wisconsin searching for venture financing now have access to an additional $50 million in financing capital through three new participants in the Certified Capital Company Program (CCCP).

There are general CCCP requirements that businesses must meet to be eligible for the financing, as well as individual requirements for each venture fund. Specifically, business owners must be unable to obtain conventional financing, and the businesses' headquarters must be located in Wisconsin with principal business operations in the state. Companies must have no more than 100 employees, 75 percent of whom must be employed in Wisconsin. During the two most recent fiscal years, average annual net incomes can't have exceeded $2 million, and there are limitations on the industries considered by investors.

Here's how to submit a financial proposal to the three new participants:

Wisconsin Growth Fund: Call Kent Velde or Ed Pope at (414) 258-6700 and leave a very brief synopsis of your idea.

Capital Advantage Wisconsin Partners: Send a detailed cover letter or executive summary and a concise business plan with your company's history, management, ownership and financial details, information on your products or services, and your plans for using the capital. Send it to Maurice Doyle, 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. 18th Fl., Milwaukee, WI 53202, or call (414) 347-7834 for more information.

Wilshire Investors: Submit a business plan by mail to 1330 W. Towne Square Rd., Mequon, WI 53092 or call (262) 240-2954 for details.

Contact Sources

Wisconsin Certified Capital Company Program, (608) 267-0345, choltan@commerce.state.wi.us