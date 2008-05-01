My Queue

All The Best

Presenting the 110 leading franchises in their categories
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Of course you want the best franchise your money can buy--the one that's most likely to bring you success with a business of your own in the industry that most appeals to you. But, as with any venture, the first step is also one of the most difficult. How do you find the franchise that's best for you out of the multitude you have to choose from?

Don't let the task overwhelm you. While part of your quest for the best will naturally be subjective, some of it is, in fact, quantifiable. That's where we come in. Our annual Best of the Best franchise listing pulls the top franchise from each of the 110 categories from our more comprehensive 2008 Franchise 500® ranking. Whether you're interested in a food or tech franchise, you can very easily check out what we've ranked as the best franchise for 2008 in the category of your choice by perusing the following listing.

This listing is not intended to endorse any particular franchise, but rather to serve as a starting point for your independent research. This research should include analyzing a company's literature and Franchise Disclosure Document, calling and visiting existing franchisees, and speaking with an attorney and an accountant before purchasing any franchise.

To see the list, click here

