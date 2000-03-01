Cyber Secretary

Web-based scheduling service

March 1, 2000 1 min read

How long does it take to schedule a typical group meeting? How many phone calls--and voice-mail messages? In today's hectic world, it's harder than ever to schedule anything involving more than two people. But TimeDance, an innovative Web-based scheduling service, takes the hassle out of the process.

Tell TimeDance with whom you want to meet, offer some possible times, and it automates the process of e-mailing invitees about meeting specifics and possible times--and it keeps at the process until an acceptable time slot is set. Best of all, the service is free.

