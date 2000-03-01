In The Nation Today . . .

Information from the Gallup Poll Web site
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's maddening. You hear a snippet of a poll result on the radio, but was 67 percent of the public optimistic or pessimistic about the economy? Or maybe it was 6 percent? Now a visit to the Gallup Poll Web site (http://www.gallup.com/poll/index.asp) lets you double-check those half-heard numbers. Organized into neat topics--politics and elections, business and the economy, social issues and policy--the Poll's facts and figures are all just a mouse-click away.

Particularly interesting to business leaders are the Gallup organization's polls on the public's economic optimism. Taken collectively, the results provide a fast look at the nation's mind-set of the moment. Spend 15 minutes clicking through these opinion surveys, and you, too, will know what people are thinking.

To contact Robert McGarvey, e-mail him at rjm@mcgarvey.net.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.