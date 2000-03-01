In The Nation Today . . .

Information from the Gallup Poll Web site

March 1, 2000

It's maddening. You hear a snippet of a poll result on the radio, but was 67 percent of the public optimistic or pessimistic about the economy? Or maybe it was 6 percent? Now a visit to the Gallup Poll Web site (http://www.gallup.com/poll/index.asp) lets you double-check those half-heard numbers. Organized into neat topics--politics and elections, business and the economy, social issues and policy--the Poll's facts and figures are all just a mouse-click away.

Particularly interesting to business leaders are the Gallup organization's polls on the public's economic optimism. Taken collectively, the results provide a fast look at the nation's mind-set of the moment. Spend 15 minutes clicking through these opinion surveys, and you, too, will know what people are thinking.

To contact Robert McGarvey, e-mail him at rjm@mcgarvey.net.