eBook 'Em, Danno

NuvoMedia's Rocket eBook Pro
This story appears in the March 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

How do you fit 50 books into the space of one? NuvoMedia's Rocket eBook Pro holds 19,000 pages (about 50 novels' worth) in its 16MB of memory. It also features handwriting-recognition software and three one-year subscriptions to three downloadable business e-magazines of your choice. The LCD is easy to read, and the cross-platform compatibility is a big plus. At 22 ounces, the eBook is no more awkward than handling a hardcover new release (and you don't have to hold the pages open). Thousands of titles are available from sites like Barnes & Noble (http://www.bn.com) and Powell's (http://www.powells.com).

Rocket eBook Pro

