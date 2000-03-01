Compact COMPAQ

Compaq Armada E500 Laptop
The Compaq Armada E500 P3450/14T is a bulked up--but not bulky--Pentium III-powered laptop. A plucky 450 MHz processor is the centerpiece (Pentium II 366 MHz also available, starting at $2,099). A 14.1-inch screen helps to qualify this as a desktop-replacement notebook. A monstrous 12GB hard drive, built-in 56 Kbps modem and 10/100 Kbps Ethernet fill the E500 out. Best of all, this laptop can hold up to three batteries for a combined nine hours of run time. A one-year warranty is standard.

