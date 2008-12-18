A Sedan for Showing Off

Acura's latest luxury car combines gears and gadgets.

December 18, 2008 1 min read

This story appears in the January 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Acura's RL with the Technology and CMBS/ACC Packages may be a serious luxury business sedan, but gear-shifting paddles on the steering wheel are a pure Formula 1 Grand Prix racing touch that can banish workday worries for the length of your drive. And rolling up to a client's office in the $53,700 RL indicates your perspective on what's really hot on four wheels this year.

Honda's luxury division reintroduces its flagship model as a redesign, loaded with the electronic technology most needed by road warriors: current weather, Traffic Rerouting, Bluetooth, a USB port with iPod connectivity, an MP3 jack, collision/tailgating avoidance and a rearview camera. Myriad improvements include heat/cool front seats, easier-handling all-wheel drive and modest fuel economy at 16/22 mpg city/highway from its 3.7-liter V6 engine. Alternatives include the Audi A6, BMW 528i and Mercedes-Benz E350.