Bytes and Bits You Can Use

March 10, 2009 3 min read

Hardware

You don't have time to coddle your laptop when you're busy being a road warrior. The Hewlett-Packard EliteBook 2530p starts at $1,549 and sports a tough exterior casing designed to hold up to your on-the-go demands. There's an option for a convenient built-in optical drive so you don't have to leave your CDs and DVDs behind when you travel. It weighs about 3.2 pounds with a 12.1-inch display, making it a smart choice for portability.

Gadget

You lust after all those handy iPhone business applications, but you're already committed to another cell phone and service provider. No problem, just pick up a second-generation Apple iPod Touch. With built-in Wi-Fi, e-mail support, Safari web browser, a speaker, maps and a calendar in a super sleek package, you'll be working in style. The real star of the show is your access to the ever-expanding iTunes App Store. The 16GB version will cost you $299.

Software

Business-focused social networking provider Yammer took home the prestigious top prize in the TechCrunch50 startup show in 2008. Yammer is like Twitter for businesses. When you launch your startup network, your employees can keep track of what others are working on, start discussions, post news and keep an archive of messages. BlackBerry, SMS and iPhone support are big pluses. It's a user-friendly way to integrate business social networking into your new company. The basic service is free.