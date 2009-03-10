My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Bytes and Bits You Can Use

Give your biz a boost with the latest tech.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the March 2009 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »

Hardware
You don't have time to coddle your laptop when you're busy being a road warrior. The Hewlett-Packard EliteBook 2530p starts at $1,549 and sports a tough exterior casing designed to hold up to your on-the-go demands. There's an option for a convenient built-in optical drive so you don't have to leave your CDs and DVDs behind when you travel. It weighs about 3.2 pounds with a 12.1-inch display, making it a smart choice for portability.

Gadget
You lust after all those handy iPhone business applications, but you're already committed to another cell phone and service provider. No problem, just pick up a second-generation Apple iPod Touch. With built-in Wi-Fi, e-mail support, Safari web browser, a speaker, maps and a calendar in a super sleek package, you'll be working in style. The real star of the show is your access to the ever-expanding iTunes App Store. The 16GB version will cost you $299.

Software
Business-focused social networking provider Yammer took home the prestigious top prize in the TechCrunch50 startup show in 2008. Yammer is like Twitter for businesses. When you launch your startup network, your employees can keep track of what others are working on, start discussions, post news and keep an archive of messages. BlackBerry, SMS and iPhone support are big pluses. It's a user-friendly way to integrate business social networking into your new company. The basic service is free.

Resources

BrightTalk:
BrightTalk lets you create your own free live, interactive webcasts. You can share them with an unlimited number of viewers, keep track of your attendance and automatically record all of your webcasts. The Starter Channel is free and features three live webcasts in the first month and then one per month after that. Premium Channels cost $949 per month with unlimited webcasts per month.

RingCentral:
This internet phone service can set you up with a toll-free or local area number that will forward all your calls to your cell phone, office or PC. You can also use it to send and receive faxes, and the online control center lets you regulate how calls are routed depending on the time of day, who's calling and what number he's using. From $9.99 a month

MyGlobalStaff.com:
With everything from administrative support to creative solutions, such as logo and web design, MyGlobalStaff.com seeks to help small and midsize businesses with their outsourcing needs. You can e-mail or submit an online form for a quick quote and you'll be contacted within 24 hours.

--James Park

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

4 Tech Trends Shaping the Future of Media and Entertainment

Small Business Heroes

How Image Recognition Is Going to Improve Your Social Media Ads

Technology

The History and Future of Wi-Fi (Infographic)