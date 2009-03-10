My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Small Business Heroes

10 Businesses Based on a Bad Economy

If you want to weather the storm, keep these industries in mind.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2009 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »

In their list of top 10 business opportunities in a down economy, John Assaraf and Murray Smith, founders of OneCoach, a provider of small-business coaching services, recommend the following:

  1. Business coaching: As employees get downsized, upsized or just plain sick of their jobs, more of them are starting their own businesses. You can be there to provide the coaching and mentorship they need to succeed.
  2. Social networking for business: Take advantage of the interactivity of social networking to connect with prospects and help other businesses do the same.
  3. Alternative fuels: Help consumers cut their energy costs with alternative fuels and products that boost fuel efficiency.
  4. Environmental services: It's the greening of America, and it's only just begun.
  5. Health care: People are living longer and need health-care products and services to help them maintain a good quality of life.
  6. Nail salons/beauty products: Think fewer facelifts and more facials. People will always tend to their appearance, even in a down economy.
  7. Discount retailers: Give people what they want at deep discounts, just as Wal-Mart and 99 Cents Only Stores do.
  8. Luxury products: Interestingly, yacht sales are up, as are sales of Prada skirts. There are still consumers with money who are willing to spend it.
  9. IT and technology services: Help business travelers cut the cost of flying with virtual meetings.
  10. Credit and debt management: Show consumers how to tighten their purse strings even further.

Karen E. Spaeder is the founder and CEO of Rain Frog Apparel, a bamboo clothing company in Southern California. You can reach her at info@rainfrogapparel.com. Lindsay Holloway, Amanda C. Kooser, Tiffany Meyers, Laura Tiffany, Geoff williams and Sara Wilson contributed to this article.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Eric Yuan Explains the 6 Simple Tactics He Used to Build Zoom Into a $20 Billion Business

Starting a Business

Turn Your Business Idea into a Profitable Reality With This Course

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business