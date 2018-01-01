Karen E. Spaeder

Karen E. Spaeder is a freelance business writer in Southern California.

10 Businesses Based on a Bad Economy
Starting a Business

If you want to weather the storm, keep these industries in mind.
2 min read
Best Startup Markets for 2009
Starting a Business

If you're looking to capitalize on the next big thing, it's all about knowing where to look and how to treat your customers. Here are 4 booming markets to keep an eye on this year.
9 min read
All Well and Good
Growth Strategies

A healthy workplace means keeping your employees' minds and bodies happy.
3 min read
Time to De-Stress

Take these healthy steps to decrease anxiety and increase productivity.
3 min read
Shape Up

A healthy workplace starts at the top.
3 min read
Problem Solved

Market your product to moms by showing them how it makes their busy lives easier.
3 min read
Be a Healthy Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

Want a healthy company? Start by focusing on yourself.
4 min read
Week 2: Conduct Market Research

Your brilliant idea may indeed be brilliant--or it may need some work. Here's how to find out whether you're ready for startup.
11 min read
Print Ready

Thoroughly research all your options before choosing a printing method and a company to do it.
3 min read
It's Your Party

Home parties are all the rage. Here's how to get in on the fun.
10 min read
By Popular Demand

T-shirt businesses are simple to start and have low upfront costs. Did we mention their potential is unlimited?
8 min read
Creative Sparks

Interns can do more than stuff envelopes. The key to releasing their potential is recognizing them as an important part of your team.
2 min read
Spot the Latest Trends
Starting a Business

Spotting trends can put your business in the money for the long haul.
8 min read
Product Licensing Basics
Starting a Business

What does it take to transform your product from a mediocre seller to a megahit? The answer could be as simple as inking a licensing deal.
9 min read
Personalized Service Online
Marketing

Avatars let your customers spread the word about you.
2 min read
