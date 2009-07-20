What's in Your Carry-On?
Shop owner and fashion designer Ilaria Urbinati fills us in on her carry-on must-haves.
This story appears in the August 2009 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Time to catch up:
"I bring my Mac laptop and plug in. I get about 80 e-mails an hour, so it does help that I can access the internet on the plane. It used to be that flying was the only time I could completely justify not working for a full six hours at a time. I kind of miss the absolute inability to have internet access."
Mile-high munchies:
"If I'm on a diet, I buy a to-go salad from one of the airport restaurants. Otherwise, I'll bring snacks like Luna Bars and peanuts. I'm always either eating or sleeping."
Never travel without:
"My iPod with a whole lot of Bob Dylan, Joe Jackson and Fleet Foxes on it. I also always have an oversize scarf to use as a blanket, because I'm always freezing and the plane blankets are gross. I bring my own DVDs, because I travel so much I've actually seen all the movies on Virgin; they don't update them often enough for the frequency of my travel."
Reading materials:
"Just recently, I bought $100 worth of European fashion magazines and runway issues so that I could do all the research for my spring 2010 buying. I always bring a book, too; right now, it's Breakfast of Champions, by Kurt Vonnegut."