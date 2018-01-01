Kara Ohngren Prior

Kara Ohngren is a freelance writer and part-time editor at YoungEntrepreneur. Her work has appeared in publications including Entrepreneur Magazine, The New York Times, MSNBC, The Huffington Post and Business Insider.

10 Lessons from America's Greatest Military Leaders
Growth Strategies

Military talents can transfer well to guiding a team through the challenges of starting and running a small business.
8 U.S. Presidents Who Started as Entrepreneurs
Leadership

Is a background in business essential to running the country? Here are several former presidents who transitioned from the boardroom to the Oval Office.
How ZinePak Built a Growing Publishing Empire on the Back of Bieber Fever
Growth Strategies

Here's how two young treps pooled their talents to create an entertainment publishing powerhouse.
Appboy Founder on Turning a Chance Encounter into Entrepreneurship Gold
Starting a Business

Here's how two young treps found their co-founder on the street, and went on to launch a successful venture-backed startup.
SXSW Hopefuls: 3 Young Startups on Their Strategies for Getting Discovered
Marketing

Few startups would balk at the opportunity to make a big splash at SXSW Interactive. We check in with three startups that hope to do just that.
Kidpreneur Maya Penn on Starting Up and Giving Back
Entrepreneurs

Twelve-year-old Maya Penn makes organic accessories and clothing and donates 10 percent of profits to local charities.
Young Trep Helps Chicagoans Toss Their Stale Cafeteria Food
Entrepreneurs

Chef Jonas Falk's startup OrganicLife provides healthy and delicious meals to thousands of Chicago-area children.
Social Marketing Service Gets a VC Boost
Finance

Social Toaster, an online marketing service, snags $2 million by sticking close to home.
A Healthier 2013: High-Profile Entrepreneurs Reveal What's in the Fridge
Entrepreneurs

From Facebook and Twitter to Etsy and UrbanDaddy, some of the hippest entrepreneurs share their approaches to healthy, productive employees by way of wholesome fare.
How Breast Cancer Sparked a Business Idea
Project Grow

Young trep Koray Lucas launched Radiant Wraps after his mother refused to wear a drab hospital gown during treatment.
Barbara Corcoran's 6 Pearls of Wisdom for Young Treps
Starting a Business

Ahead of her keynote address at Entrepreneur's annual Growth Conference, here are some of her choicest gems of advice for young entrepreneurs.
5 Funding Sources to Grow Your Business (Infographic)
Finance

A look at the pros and cons of securing capital from crowdfunding, angel investors, venture capitalists, the SBA and community banks.
SpiritHoods and a Passion for Animals
Growth Strategies

In this installment of Young Visionaries, social entrepreneurs Alexander Mendeluk and ChaseHamilton describe their vision for selling accessories that support endangered species.
From College Dropouts to Y-Combinator Darlings
Starting a Business

Here's how one group of young entrepreneurs caught the eye of one of the U.S.'s top start-up accelerators.
Need Help Paying for College? Win a Scholarship for Young Treps
Starting a Business

If you're a young entrepreneur who's planning to start college in the fall, this scholarship may be for you. But hurry, the deadline to apply is December 17.
