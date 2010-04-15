My Queue

Growth Strategies

A Bold Projection

The pocket-sized MPro150 projector from 3M makes it possible to produce pitches on the go.
This story appears in the May 2010 issue of Entrepreneur.

Welcome to the age of the multi-media elevator pitch. The battery-powered, pocket-sized MPro150 from 3M projects a decently bright, 8- to 50-inch image on anything from an elevator wall to the back of an airline seat. It features a relatively crisp LED picture, 20,000 hours of lamp life, two hours of projection time, as much as 3 GB of memory and adapters and control software that can project everything from your PC's desktop to those lingering episodes of Lost on your iPhone.

The pico-projector demand is fueled by entrepreneurs who need to have a memorable pitch ready no matter where they are. "There is a coolness factor that can be a big advantage in a selling situation," says William Coggshall, president of consultancy Pacific Media Associates in Menlo Park, Calif.

The 3M projector (which lists for $395) also stores and manages most common business files such as Word, Excel and, yes, PowerPoint. Although not nearly as bright as traditional portable projectors, the MPro150 has built-in content management tools that are easy to use--and it is guaranteed to fit in your luggage.

