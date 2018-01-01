Jonathan Blum is a freelance writer and the principal of Blumsday LLC, a Web-based content company specializing in technology news.
The Fix
How This App Is Making a Permanent Change in the Rental Industry
A Hollywood production company saves money -- and client relationships -- with an inventory-tracking app.
Online Shopping
This Company Is Bringing Customers Savings by Being the Costco of Small Businesses
Jet is out to reinvent pricing for online shopping.
The Fix
Too Much Paperwork? Embrace the Build-It-Yourself Online Form.
Form builders can be powerful small-business tools.
The Fix
How This Company Made Its Customer Support 'More Human'
Fitocracy needed customer support for its 1.5 million users, so it took to the cloud, and business took off.
Apps
This App Creates an Instant Digital Dossier for the People You Meet
Refresh helps you make a personal connection by curating digital data.
News and Trends
The Future-Proof Entrepreneur: 25 New Tech Trends
Check out the predictions we made in 2010 to see what's changed since then.
Business Travel
This Translation App Helps Professionals Traveling in China and Japan
Waygo, a mobile app, takes a snapshot of written text and translates it into basic English.
Design
Further Proof That a Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words
An app for marking up images streamlines a design firm's operations.
Technology
This New App Edits Raw Video on the Fly
Start-up Magisto makes video editing a cinch.
Technology
Manage Email With a Simple Swipe
The mailbox app lets users schedule, delete and archive messages with a simple swipe.
Technology
3 Things to Know About Microsoft's New Office 365 for Business
What to keep in mind if you're considering an upgrade to the latest version of the company's popular software.
Technology
The Best Digital Handwriting Tools for Businesses
If you're looking for an app or stylus to digitally capture handwritten notes and drawings, we've found several options.
Marketing
Data Crunch: 5 Analysis Tools for Small Businesses
Need to turn large amounts of raw data into actionable analysis? Give these options a try.
Technology
Are Motion-Based Gaming Technologies Right for Your Business?
Motion capture technology is now more affordable and easy to use. Here's how to get started.
Starting a Business
7 Simple Tech Tools That Can Make Starting Up Easy
These gadgets and services can help a startup get off the ground without the hassle of more complex technology.