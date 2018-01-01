Jonathan Blum

Jonathan Blum

Guest Writer
Jonathan Blum is a freelance writer and the principal of Blumsday LLC, a Web-based content company specializing in technology news.

More From Jonathan Blum

How This App Is Making a Permanent Change in the Rental Industry
The Fix

How This App Is Making a Permanent Change in the Rental Industry

A Hollywood production company saves money -- and client relationships -- with an inventory-tracking app.
3 min read
This Company Is Bringing Customers Savings by Being the Costco of Small Businesses
Online Shopping

Jet is out to reinvent pricing for online shopping.

Jet is out to reinvent pricing for online shopping.
4 min read
Too Much Paperwork? Embrace the Build-It-Yourself Online Form.
The Fix

Form builders can be powerful small-business tools.

Form builders can be powerful small-business tools.
3 min read
How This Company Made Its Customer Support 'More Human'
The Fix

How This Company Made Its Customer Support 'More Human'

Fitocracy needed customer support for its 1.5 million users, so it took to the cloud, and business took off.
3 min read
This App Creates an Instant Digital Dossier for the People You Meet
Apps

Refresh helps you make a personal connection by curating digital data.

Refresh helps you make a personal connection by curating digital data.
2 min read
The Future-Proof Entrepreneur: 25 New Tech Trends
News and Trends

The Future-Proof Entrepreneur: 25 New Tech Trends

Check out the predictions we made in 2010 to see what's changed since then.
1 min read
This Translation App Helps Professionals Traveling in China and Japan
Business Travel

Waygo, a mobile app, takes a snapshot of written text and translates it into basic English.

Waygo, a mobile app, takes a snapshot of written text and translates it into basic English.
2 min read
Further Proof That a Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words
Design

An app for marking up images streamlines a design firm's operations.

An app for marking up images streamlines a design firm's operations.
3 min read
This New App Edits Raw Video on the Fly
Technology

Start-up Magisto makes video editing a cinch.

Start-up Magisto makes video editing a cinch.
2 min read
Manage Email With a Simple Swipe
Technology

Manage Email With a Simple Swipe

The mailbox app lets users schedule, delete and archive messages with a simple swipe.
2 min read
3 Things to Know About Microsoft's New Office 365 for Business
Technology

3 Things to Know About Microsoft's New Office 365 for Business

What to keep in mind if you're considering an upgrade to the latest version of the company's popular software.
3 min read
The Best Digital Handwriting Tools for Businesses
Technology

The Best Digital Handwriting Tools for Businesses

If you're looking for an app or stylus to digitally capture handwritten notes and drawings, we've found several options.
Data Crunch: 5 Analysis Tools for Small Businesses
Marketing

Data Crunch: 5 Analysis Tools for Small Businesses

Need to turn large amounts of raw data into actionable analysis? Give these options a try.
5 min read
Are Motion-Based Gaming Technologies Right for Your Business?
Technology

Are Motion-Based Gaming Technologies Right for Your Business?

Motion capture technology is now more affordable and easy to use. Here's how to get started.
3 min read
7 Simple Tech Tools That Can Make Starting Up Easy
Starting a Business

7 Simple Tech Tools That Can Make Starting Up Easy

These gadgets and services can help a startup get off the ground without the hassle of more complex technology.
5 min read
