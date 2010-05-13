My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

When to Share a Piece of the Pie

Does it make sense to trade ownership for services?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Tony Marrero was ready to grow his fledgling Columbia, Mo., soccer apparel and equipment company, SoccerPro.com. So he did what any spunky entrepreneur does: He visited his local bank. And the banker laughed at him.

"He started to giggle when I sat down and talked to him," Marrero says. "That was the environment we had to deal with."

So, he improvised for a while and then connected with a local company, Growth Partner, which invests both capital and services in exchange for equity within the company. In 2007, they struck a deal and, in exchange for a 9 percent stake in the company, Growth Partner committed to provide services such as online marketing over a period of years. The company gains a greater stake in SoccerPro.com as various sales and growth levels are met, capping at a 33 percent ownership, as well as a back-end share of profits.

Growth Partner and companies such as Media Funding Solutions, in Las Vegas, can get cash-strapped businesses the services they need to grow by swapping equity, some profit sharing and maybe a small startup fee.

But are such equity swaps a good idea? It's a tricky question, says Dennis W. Hoppe, president of Change Management Implementation, a small-business management consultancy based in Rochester, N.Y.

"Once you give away equity, even if it's half of one percent, you've got somebody you've got to provide financials to and answer to," he says. And that somebody may have a different vision for your company than you do.

Hoppe doesn't recommend giving away equity unless there is a long-term payoff or a solution to a crisis that threatens the business's livelihood. For instance, if your business is about to go under and this is a Hail Mary shot at survival, or if the potential payoff will get you somewhere you can't get yourself--such as rolling out your company nationally or tapping contacts that take years to develop and sell--then it might be worth it.

If you do make the swap, cap the ownership stake like SoccerPro.com did, he suggests, or even spin off a new entity so that the partner doesn't get too much control of your company.

Basing the deal on performance is smart, Hoppe says, that way you don't have a silent and ineffective partner. And bring in an objective third party, such as an accountant, to ensure that you're trading apples for apples in terms of the value of equity vs. the value of the services provided.

As for Marrero, he says Growth Partner has met its benchmarks and helped SoccerPro.com double its sales, turning the 18-person company into a multimillion- dollar operation. "They have a vested interest in continuing to perform. And they do," Marrero says.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Keep Millennials Engaged

Growth Strategies

A Handful of Strategies for Dominating Your Competition

'Often, People Get Caught Up in the Noise of the Industry': Sara Gullickson, CEO of Item 9 Labs