Starting a Business

The Butch Bakery

The boozy, manly, camouflage-frosted cupcake
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Content Strategist
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The Butch Bakery

Entrepreneur: David Arrick, laid-off commercial real estate attorney and former celebrity trainer, now founder of Butch Bakery , an online Manhattan cupcakery

Idea: Cupcakes for men. "We stay away from pastels and sprinkles," Arrick says. Hence the "Driller," a maple cupcake smothered with crumbled bacon and chocolate ganache; the "B-52," a Kahlua-soaked cupcake sporting a camouflage topping and the "Beer Run," a chocolate-beer cupcake with beer-infused buttercream and crushed pretzel sprinkles. Can't decide? The "Butch Box" holds all 12 flavors for $48, plus $8 delivery.

"Aha" Moment: Walking past the long line of people waiting for frilly cupcakes at Magnolia Bakery in Manhattan, the cupcake craze's ground zero. Two thoughts ran through Arrick's head: "I gotta get on that bandwagon" and "Where's the boy bakery?"

StartUp: Arrick cashed out his 401(k) and ran up credit cards to the tune of $25,000. He worked with bakers and consultants to create recipes and focused on building a strong online presence. "It's the biggest risk I've ever taken, but I've reached an age where the worst that could happen doesn't sound that scary."

Payoff: Original sales projection: $5,000 a month. By year's end, the bakery should net more than $10,000 a month. "I think it's OK to say that we're on the other side of the 'Why didn't I think of that?' fence."

Customers: 90 percent women. "I've tapped into the 'What do you get for a guy?' market."

Work philosophy: "It's just cupcakes. Relax."

Media Love: A cupcake cookbook deal with John Wiley & Sons, slated for release next year, with 50 "guy friendly" (read: easy) recipes for manly occasions (football season, barbecues, spring training.). On deck: A reality show pilot with MY-Tupelo Entertainment. The concept: "Guy reinvents himself through a bakery."

2011 and Beyond: Develop a masculine baking brand, start shipping nationwide, open Butch Bakeries in Chicago, Boston, L.A., San Francisco and Miami; ultimately, "I'll be a cross between Rachael Ray and Guy Fieri."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Why So Many LLC Operating Agreements Fail

Starting a Business

Startup Entrepreneurs Need to Take Business Intelligence Seriously in 2020

Starting a Business

How a First-Time Entrepreneur Wooed Corporate Clients in Year One