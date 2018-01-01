Jennifer Wang

Jennifer Wang

Guest Writer
Writer and Content Strategist
Jennifer Wang is a Los Angeles-based journalist and content strategist who works at a startup and writes about people in startups. Find her at lostconvos.com.

The Truth About Work-Life Balance
Defining and understanding the kind of life you want to lead is the first step to making it happen.
4 min read
Father and Son Team Create Candy Without the Extra Junk
Unreal Candy's natural treats are a fast-growing success.
3 min read
The Motivation Secrets of 8 Successful Business Leaders
We spoke with leaders of eight successful companies to find out their secrets for galvanizing their staffs, clients and even themselves. Get ready to be inspired.
15+ min read
Dream Arcades Takes '80s Nostalgia to a New Level
Dream Arcades is the largest manufacturer of non-coin-operated arcade machines in the world. Last year the company broke $1 million in sales."Nostalgia sells," says co-founder Michael Ware.
3 min read
How to Innovate in E-commerce
Zappos Labs brings startup spirit to an online powerhouse.
2 min read
Why iPads Are the New Retail Design Must Have
More commercial spaces are using tablets for everything from digital signage to point-of-sale systems. Here's how to create a great user experience.
4 min read
Young Entrepreneurs Create a Formula to Give Ads a Viral Boost
Virool gives businesses a self-serve, social video advertising platform to help get the kind of exposure that only a viral hit can bring.
3 min read
Siblings Revitalize Dad's Hospitality Business
The Melman siblings opened several bars and restaurants to revitalize their father's 42-year-old hospitality company Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises to appeal to younger clientele.
3 min read
The Stylish Headphone Company That's Turning Heads
Frends has transformed a way to listen to music into a must-have women's fashion accessory.
4 min read
The Man Behind the Hoodie That Started the Made-In-the-USA Apparel Movement
American Giant is pushing the boundaries of Made in the USA, honing domestic manufacturing of its beloved hoodies--and more.
8 min read
Flint and Tinder: A Case Study in American-Made Underwear
What retailers can learn from this innovative men's underwear company.
3 min read
Cutting-Edge Startups Leading the Robotic Revolution
With commercial applications that can improve business performance and enhance lifestyles, intelligent machines are making waves in an array of industry sectors -- and startups are leading the charge.
5 min read
4 Personal-Use Robotics Available Now
More companies are creating robotics for consumer use. Here's a look at four that you can take home today.
2 min read
8 Companies Leading the Charge for Commercial-Use Robotics
From agriculture to healthcare, these innovative companies are creating robots that have the potential to change lives.
9 min read
How a NYC Nonprofit Is Working With Businesses to Make the World a Better Place
Strategic partnerships help a nonprofit erase education deficits.
3 min read
