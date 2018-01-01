Jennifer Wang is a Los Angeles-based journalist and content strategist who works at a startup and writes about people in startups. Find her at lostconvos.com.
Work-Life Balance
The Truth About Work-Life Balance
Defining and understanding the kind of life you want to lead is the first step to making it happen.
Marketing
Father and Son Team Create Candy Without the Extra Junk
Unreal Candy's natural treats are a fast-growing success.
Growth Strategies
The Motivation Secrets of 8 Successful Business Leaders
We spoke with leaders of eight successful companies to find out their secrets for galvanizing their staffs, clients and even themselves. Get ready to be inspired.
Starting a Business
Dream Arcades Takes '80s Nostalgia to a New Level
Dream Arcades is the largest manufacturer of non-coin-operated arcade machines in the world. Last year the company broke $1 million in sales."Nostalgia sells," says co-founder Michael Ware.
Ready for Anything
How to Innovate in E-commerce
Zappos Labs brings startup spirit to an online powerhouse.
Growth Strategies
Why iPads Are the New Retail Design Must Have
More commercial spaces are using tablets for everything from digital signage to point-of-sale systems. Here's how to create a great user experience.
Starting a Business
Young Entrepreneurs Create a Formula to Give Ads a Viral Boost
Virool gives businesses a self-serve, social video advertising platform to help get the kind of exposure that only a viral hit can bring.
Starting a Business
Siblings Revitalize Dad's Hospitality Business
The Melman siblings opened several bars and restaurants to revitalize their father's 42-year-old hospitality company Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises to appeal to younger clientele.
Growth Strategies
The Stylish Headphone Company That's Turning Heads
Frends has transformed a way to listen to music into a must-have women's fashion accessory.
Growth Strategies
The Man Behind the Hoodie That Started the Made-In-the-USA Apparel Movement
American Giant is pushing the boundaries of Made in the USA, honing domestic manufacturing of its beloved hoodies--and more.
Growth Strategies
Flint and Tinder: A Case Study in American-Made Underwear
What retailers can learn from this innovative men's underwear company.
Growth Strategies
Cutting-Edge Startups Leading the Robotic Revolution
With commercial applications that can improve business performance and enhance lifestyles, intelligent machines are making waves in an array of industry sectors -- and startups are leading the charge.
Growth Strategies
4 Personal-Use Robotics Available Now
More companies are creating robotics for consumer use. Here's a look at four that you can take home today.
Growth Strategies
8 Companies Leading the Charge for Commercial-Use Robotics
From agriculture to healthcare, these innovative companies are creating robots that have the potential to change lives.
Growth Strategies
How a NYC Nonprofit Is Working With Businesses to Make the World a Better Place
Strategic partnerships help a nonprofit erase education deficits.