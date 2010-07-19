6 Must-Have iPad Business Apps

Here are our votes for some of the latest and greatest productivity-enhancing apps.

The ascent of Apple's iPad has introduced a bevy of opportunities for road warriors hungry for productivity-enhancing apps. Here are our votes for some of the latest and greatest.

WebEx for iPad

Features: Webcast and teleconferencing brought to an iPad near you

What it's good for: Conferencing on the go

Price: Free

LogMeIn Ignition

Features: Gain remote control of your office desktop directly from your iPad

What it's good for: Remote logins to other systems

Price: $29.99

Salesforce Mobile

Features: Taps you into your Salesforce database when you need it most--while on site with customers

What it's good for: Customer management for road warriors

Price: Free for Salesforce.com customers

Instapaper Pro

Features: Records web articles and sites for easy offline reading

What it's good for: Catching up on web reading on planes and trains

Price: $4.99

Bento

Features: Database app lets you track mileage, expenses and billable hours

What it's good for: Keep track of details in the field without Post-its or paper

Price: $4.99

OmniGraph- Sketcher

Features: Plot data and draw graphs for presentations or informal meetings

What it's good for: Replacing drink napkins to sketch out business graphs

Price: $14.99



17: Average number of applications downloaded per iPad sold, said Apple CEO Steve Jobs during his June keynote address at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco.