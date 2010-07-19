My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

6 Must-Have iPad Business Apps

Here are our votes for some of the latest and greatest productivity-enhancing apps.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The ascent of Apple's iPad has introduced a bevy of opportunities for road warriors hungry for productivity-enhancing apps. Here are our votes for some of the latest and greatest.

WebEx for iPad
Features: Webcast and teleconferencing brought to an iPad near you
What it's good for: Conferencing on the go
Price: Free

LogMeIn Ignition
Features: Gain remote control of your office desktop directly from your iPad
What it's good for: Remote logins to other systems
Price: $29.99

Salesforce Mobile
Features: Taps you into your Salesforce database when you need it most--while on site with customers
What it's good for: Customer management for road warriors
Price: Free for Salesforce.com customers

Instapaper Pro
Features: Records web articles and sites for easy offline reading
What it's good for: Catching up on web reading on planes and trains
Price: $4.99

Bento
Features: Database app lets you track mileage, expenses and billable hours
What it's good for: Keep track of details in the field without Post-its or paper
Price: $4.99

OmniGraph- Sketcher
Features: Plot data and draw graphs for presentations or informal meetings
What it's good for: Replacing drink napkins to sketch out business graphs
Price: $14.99


17: Average number of applications downloaded per iPad sold, said Apple CEO Steve Jobs during his June keynote address at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Postmates Will Test Delivery Robots on San Francisco Sidewalks

Technology

Hundreds of Millions Have Downloaded Suspicious VPN Apps With Serious Privacy Flaws. Apple and Google Haven't Taken Action.

Technology

3 Ways Technology Is Changing the Food-Growing Industry