6 Must-Have iPad Business Apps
This story appears in the August 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
The ascent of Apple's iPad has introduced a bevy of opportunities for road warriors hungry for productivity-enhancing apps. Here are our votes for some of the latest and greatest.
WebEx for iPad
Features: Webcast and teleconferencing brought to an iPad near you
What it's good for: Conferencing on the go
Price: Free
LogMeIn Ignition
Features: Gain remote control of your office desktop directly from your iPad
What it's good for: Remote logins to other systems
Price: $29.99
Salesforce Mobile
Features: Taps you into your Salesforce database when you need it most--while on site with customers
What it's good for: Customer management for road warriors
Price: Free for Salesforce.com customers
Instapaper Pro
Features: Records web articles and sites for easy offline reading
What it's good for: Catching up on web reading on planes and trains
Price: $4.99
Bento
Features: Database app lets you track mileage, expenses and billable hours
What it's good for: Keep track of details in the field without Post-its or paper
Price: $4.99
OmniGraph- Sketcher
Features: Plot data and draw graphs for presentations or informal meetings
What it's good for: Replacing drink napkins to sketch out business graphs
Price: $14.99
17: Average number of applications downloaded per iPad sold, said Apple CEO Steve Jobs during his June keynote address at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco.