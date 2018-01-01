Ericka Chickowski

Self-described tech geek Ericka Chickowski also writes for Consumers Digest, the Los Angeles Times and the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Building a Business on Storytelling and a Spoken-word GPS

Broadcastr pins people's stories to a map of the world, creating a collective living history.
3 min read
Five Tools for a Smarter Business
Technology

Smaller companies can enjoy the benefits of business intelligence software without the overhead. Here are a handful of resources that make it happen.
2 min read
A Business Plan Tool That Helps Size Up Your Odds of Success
Project Grow

Enloop pushes the emotional clouds out of the startup process to give entrepreneurs a clear view of their business plan.
2 min read
Ways to Back Up Your Smartphone
Project Grow

You know how important it is to back up your business computers--but what about your smartphones? Here are some of the best services and apps for preventing loss.
3 min read
Six Tips for Surviving a Cyber Security Threat
Project Grow

How to thwart threats to your company's computer system.
3 min read
Cybercriminals: A Look at Their World and Their Threat to Business
Technology

A disturbing look at the far-reaching depths of the cybercriminal network--and what you can do to make sure the bad element stays out of your company.
6 min read
Apple's iPad or the Samsung Galaxy? Small-Business Users Debate
Technology

The Samsung Galaxy Tab is one of the first real credible tablet challengers to Apple's iPad. But are its more limited apps a hindrance or an advantage?
2 min read
Why You Shouldn't Wall Off Your Web Content
Marketing

Content gates hold you back from connecting with customers, says marketing strategist David Meerman Scott.
3 min read
The Pros and Cons of Cloud-Based Amazon Web Services
Project Grow

In this month's Can't Live With/Can't Live Without column, two business owners explain their opposing views on the remote computing service for web sites.
2 min read
E-Signatures Streamline the Contract Process
Technology

2 min read
Business Owners Weigh In on Facebook Messaging
Marketing

Don't be a Zucker. Facebook's new e-mail messaging system might help you better manage your contacts -- or waste your time.
2 min read
Using Online Video to Market Your Business
Marketing

Use online video to market your business. Here's to hoping you don't have a face only a mother could love.
5 min read
MacBook Air: Early Adopters Debate Its Merits
Technology

Business users of Apple's new MacBook Air say it's the unit they've been waiting for. But it's price can be a deterrent.
3 min read
Website Analytics Tool Omniture: Love It or Loathe It

Omniture, a website analytics tool, has legions of fans who use it to understand user behavior metrics and site stats.
3 min read
Time to Run

Mobile apps that'll track your billable hours.
2 min read
