Ericka Chickowski

Building a Business on Storytelling and a Spoken-word GPS
Broadcastr pins people's stories to a map of the world, creating a collective living history.
Technology
Five Tools for a Smarter Business
Smaller companies can enjoy the benefits of business intelligence software without the overhead. Here are a handful of resources that make it happen.
Project Grow
A Business Plan Tool That Helps Size Up Your Odds of Success
Enloop pushes the emotional clouds out of the startup process to give entrepreneurs a clear view of their business plan.
Project Grow
Ways to Back Up Your Smartphone
You know how important it is to back up your business computers--but what about your smartphones? Here are some of the best services and apps for preventing loss.
Project Grow
Six Tips for Surviving a Cyber Security Threat
How to thwart threats to your company's computer system.
Technology
Cybercriminals: A Look at Their World and Their Threat to Business
A disturbing look at the far-reaching depths of the cybercriminal network--and what you can do to make sure the bad element stays out of your company.
Technology
Apple's iPad or the Samsung Galaxy? Small-Business Users Debate
The Samsung Galaxy Tab is one of the first real credible tablet challengers to Apple's iPad. But are its more limited apps a hindrance or an advantage?
Marketing
Why You Shouldn't Wall Off Your Web Content
Content gates hold you back from connecting with customers, says marketing strategist David Meerman Scott.
Project Grow
The Pros and Cons of Cloud-Based Amazon Web Services
In this month's Can't Live With/Can't Live Without column, two business owners explain their opposing views on the remote computing service for web sites.
Technology
E-Signatures Streamline the Contract Process
E-signatures streamline the contract process
Marketing
Business Owners Weigh In on Facebook Messaging
Don't be a Zucker. Facebook's new e-mail messaging system might help you better manage your contacts -- or waste your time.
Marketing
Using Online Video to Market Your Business
Use online video to market your business. Here's to hoping you don't have a face only a mother could love.
Technology
MacBook Air: Early Adopters Debate Its Merits
Business users of Apple's new MacBook Air say it's the unit they've been waiting for. But it's price can be a deterrent.
Website Analytics Tool Omniture: Love It or Loathe It
Omniture, a website analytics tool, has legions of fans who use it to understand user behavior metrics and site stats.
Time to Run
Mobile apps that'll track your billable hours.