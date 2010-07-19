Inventory for Less Than $1

This RedLaser app can scan bar codes through the camera on your iPhone.

July 19, 2010 1 min read

The RedLaser application from Occipital, of Boulder, Colo., makes a pretty solid argument for how to run your business from your mobile phone.

The app's optical recognition technology lets you scan bar codes through the camera on your iPhone. Want to do a quick check of your dusty inventory? Grab your phone, wander around the shop, scan your codes and, poof, an accurate list. Want to compare how your stuff is priced against the competition's? RedLaser pulls that up and compares it with Google and TheFind data (Amazon.com does not allow its prices into RedLaser, so data is far from perfect).

RedLaser can also organize items without bar codes: Just surf over to a free barcode creator like barcodesinc.com/generator and create a code matched to whatever text you like. Print it up, slap it on every file, box or piece of equipment in your office. Then scan and, again, poof, instant inventory. Not bad for 99 cents.