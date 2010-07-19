My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

The Cost of a Quality Website

Sidestep sticker shock by creating a detailed budget for designing, building and launching your website.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the August 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Off-the-shelf content management systems and design templates have made building and managing a website easy and affordable for small-business owners with modest needs. Not counting your sweat equity, you can build and maintain a small website for less than $250. But, honestly, do you really want to bank your company's online presence and messaging on a low-cost website? Working with a full-service graphic design and web programming firm is a more savvy business decision.

Using a professional team, you can expect to pay from $1,000 for a very basic site to more than $50,000 for a larger site with custom graphics, programming and other options.

The cost of your website will be based on the size and complexity of the site required to meet your business-related needs. A five- to 10-page site introducing your business and the services you offer will cost considerably less to build than one that processes purchase orders, for example.

When budgeting for web programming and design, draw up an itemized list, including the following:

  • Domain registration: Cost: $10 to $35 per year per domain.
  • Hosting: Fees vary considerably based on the complexity of your website, estimated traffic and security requirements. Cost: Shared host, $8 to $50 per month; merchant plan, $25 to $250 per month; dedicated server, $125 to $1,000+ per month.
  • Graphics: Unless you have existing graphics, including a company logo, you need to use stock art or pay a graphic artist. Cost: Royalty-free stock art, starting at about $10 per image; graphic artist, $50 to $150 per hour.
  • Content development: Content development usually starts with you, but professional copywriting services can help. Cost: $50 to $85 per hour.
  • Content management system configuration and implementation: CMS makes your site easier to populate, maintain and update. Cost: $50 to $85 per hour.
  • Programming and/or third-party application fees: Programming includes online forms, e-commerce and CRM tools, as well as custom components necessary for your site to deliver what your business model calls for. Cost: $85 to $125 per hour and/or flat fees or rates for use of third-party applications. If you insist on building your site in Flash, expect to pay 25 percent to 50 percent more.
  • Usability testing: Cost: $35 to $50 per hour (plan for at least half-hour per page).
  • Analytics: Google Analytics is free, and it's quick and easy to install. More robust analytics tools vary in price. Cost: $50 to $85 per hour to set up and configure Google Analytics or other programs; $50 to $5,000+ monthly fees for more robust systems.
  • Blog: Adding a blog to your website or separately is an additional cost to consider. Cost: $500 to $2,500 first-time setup including graphic design, programming and configuration.
    Because most web programming services are ultimately billed at an hourly rate, the total cost of your website hinges on the site's size and complexity.

 


Mikal E. Belicove is an author and market positioning and social media consultant. His latest book, The Complete Idiot's Guide to Facebook, was published in July. When he is not working or ghosting blog entries for clients, Belicove can be found musing about the world on belicove.com and can be reached at mikal@belicove.com .
 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

4 Keys to Working for Free

Growth Strategies

5 Tips for Expanding Your Small Business (The Right Way)

Growth Strategies

How to Make an Impact At Your New Job