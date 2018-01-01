Mikal E. Belicove

Mikal E. Belicove

Guest Writer

Mikal E. Belicove is a market positioning, social media, and management consultant specializing in website usability and business blogging. His latest book, The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Facebook, is now available at bookstores. For more information, visit MikalBelicove.com.

More From Mikal E. Belicove

Thinking of Starting a Podcast? These 5 Tips Can Help.
Ask Entrepreneur

Thinking of Starting a Podcast? These 5 Tips Can Help.

Podcasts can be powerful -- if used correctly.
3 min read
There's a Time for Email and a Time for Slack. How to Know the Difference.
Ask Entrepreneur

There's a Time for Email and a Time for Slack. How to Know the Difference.

With too many tools, your staff can get confused.
2 min read
Make Chats With Chatbots Work
Your Money

Make Chats With Chatbots Work

Plot your bot.
2 min read
The Low-Tech Hack You're Not Prepared For
Hacks

The Low-Tech Hack You're Not Prepared For

Haven't heard of visual hacking? It could be a real threat to your business, says Daniel Burks, senior VP and enterprise chief privacy officer for U.S. Bank.
2 min read
Should I Join the Makerspace Revolution?
Shared Workspaces

Should I Join the Makerspace Revolution?

Before you join a collaborative workspace, consider these tips.
2 min read
4 Tips for Keeping that New Hire
Ask a Geek

4 Tips for Keeping that New Hire

Hiring is a huge financial investment. Make sure you protect it.
2 min read
Budget Strategies for Maximizing Big Data
Ask a Geek

Budget Strategies for Maximizing Big Data

You can use big data without going broke if you follow the advice of Scott Martineau, cofounder of Infusionsoft, a small-business software provider.
2 min read
Should You Worry About Voice Search?
Ask a Geek

Should You Worry About Voice Search?

With more people speaking into their devices, businesses need to rethink their websites.
2 min read
How Drones Will Change Your Business
Ask a Geek

How Drones Will Change Your Business

Chris Anderson, cofounder and CEO of drone maker 3D Robotics, explains.
3 min read
Why Virtual Reality Is Vital
Ask a Geek

Why Virtual Reality Is Vital

Ebbe Altberg, CEO of the company that created the virtual 3-D world Second Life, answers your VR questions.
2 min read
Can Live-Streaming Video Help Me?
Ask a Geek

Can Live-Streaming Video Help Me?

Marketing consultant Lisa Illman, founder of KritterKommunity.com, explains how.
2 min read
How to Pick a Customer Relationship Management Tool That Fits Your Business
Ask a Geek

How to Pick a Customer Relationship Management Tool That Fits Your Business

CRM tools are a great way to manage a growing client roster. Here's some expert advice on picking the one that's best for you.
2 min read
Need Help Understanding Help-Desk Software? Read This.
Ask a Geek

Need Help Understanding Help-Desk Software? Read This.

Bringing order to the chaos with help-desk software.
3 min read
How Often Should You Update or Rebuild Your Website?
Ask a Geek

How Often Should You Update or Rebuild Your Website?

An expert explains what to consider when you're thinking of refreshing your company's website.
3 min read
An Expert Speaks Up on What You Should Know About Programming Languages
Ask a Geek

An Expert Speaks Up on What You Should Know About Programming Languages

Find out how to know which programming language is right for you.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.