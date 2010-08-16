My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership

How to Stop Being A Control Freak

You've got to learn to let go. And ironically, you can't do it alone.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Content Strategist
3 min read

This story appears in the September 2010 issue of . Subscribe »

Cheryl Cran Q: How can I stop being such a control freak?

A: How's this for irony? "You can't get out of being a control freak alone," says Cheryl Cran, leadership consultant and author of The Control Freak Revolution. "I didn't hire anyone for 11 years, because I believed only I could do it and do it right. I was burning out, and my business was stagnant."

These days, Cran has an assistant and a five-person team, and she outsources web and accounting functions for her business, which includes coaching Fortune 500 companies. "Even if you know there are multiple reasons to let go, most people need someone they trust to build a case for them," Cran says. A mentor or business coach (or a shrink) can help. So can a good book on the subject, say, Michael Gerber's The E-Myth.

In any case, the end result is the same: You have to teach yourself to trust other people. Start small: Hire an assistant--part-time is fine--and hand off the basics, such as scheduling and routine phone calls.

Then, let your trust (and the entrepreneur's natural aversion to admin duties) build. "I let the first thing go, and when I saw how much more I was able to focus on speaking and writing and adding more revenue streams, I couldn't go back," Cran recalls. You should take as long you need, but in less than a year, Cran's assistant went from updating a database to planning multi-day workshops.

"It's natural to want to be in control, and a lot of people just haven't learned the fine art of delegation yet," Cran says. But remember, those who run successful corporations have assistants to make their lives easier. Why wouldn't you?

Letting go ...
The label gets tossed around a lot, but are you, actually, a control freak? If any of the following statements describes you, Cran says, we're sorry to say yes, indeed you are:

  • You're proud of never taking vacation time.
  • You feel angry when others let you down.
  • You're always "swamped."
  • People ask you a lot of questions (because they're afraid they're not doing it right).
  • You actually believe that no one else can do what you do.
  • You check in with employees so much they look annoyed to see you.

... but staying in command
We asked Robert Sutton--Stanford University professor, author of Good Boss, Bad Boss and the man who coined the term "bosshole"--how to take charge in a good way:

  • Talk more than others--but not the whole time, lest people consider you a bully, or just plain boring.
  • Interrupt sometimes (more than others interrupt you).
  • Occasionally cross your arms when you talk and, when in doubt, remain standing.
  • Show strategic flashes of anger.
  • Let employees know what you like and what you don't.
  • Ask people what they need. And give it to them.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Project Grow

How to Inspire Others to Do More

Leadership

9 Ways to Handle Job-Related Stress From Dawn to Dusk

Leadership

4 Things Your Team Manifesto Must Spotlight