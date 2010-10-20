Technology

A Pointer That Gives You Room to Move

The Loop pointer lets you control your computer without the constraints of wires or surfaces. Time to get animated.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2010 issue of . Subscribe »

The Loop PointerThe so-called "air mouse" that supposedly lets you control your laptop and, thus, your sales presentation from anywhere in the room is a tech concept that never really gelled. Giving a successful presentation using it is kind of like trying to eat a pea with two knives: It's possible, though clumsy and not very satisfying.

But the Loop pointer ($99 from Hillcrest Labs of Rockville, Md.) puts a new spin on the idea of air control. By employing the simple principle that a large ring is easier to hold and manipulate in open space than an in-hand mouse, the Loop brings a level of ease of use and sensitivity to controlling a PC from a distance.

Besides looking like no other mouse on the market, the Loop allows for legit two-button, right- and left-click control of a PC. That means you can open documents, surf the web and even launch videos as you would with a typical, desk-bound mouse. Getting the hang of the Loop can take some time, but the unit gets high marks for overall design, layout and construction. And you should find that controlling your PC, while not nearly as easy as using a table mouse, is much more subtle than existing control peripherals that don't need a hard surface.

So if you're looking to add some zip and a wider range of motion to your next sales pitch, give the Loop a whirl.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Stay Connected Anywhere in the World With This Device

Technology

The Real Reason Sales and Marketing Teams Use AI

Technology

How SaaS Is Changing the Way We Work