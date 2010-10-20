Technology

Keyboards to Type Home About

These Bluetooth-enabled keyboards will ease the pain of typing on your smartphone.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the November 2010 issue of . Subscribe »

Freedom Input Freedom ProFreedom Input Freedom Pro
(estimated retail price, $87)

The Freedom Pro offers plenty of room for fingers to spread out on for unimpeded typing. The keys have the same springiness as those of a desktop keyboard, and the Pro can work just as well as a plug-in accessory for a netbook or tablet.

Works with: Symbian, Windows Mobile, BlackBerry and Android operating systems. 


lexible Bluetooth Waterproof Mini KeyboardMenotek Flexible Bluetooth Waterproof Mini Keyboard
(estimated retail price, $87)

This roll-up-style board offers a travel-friendly typing surface with some of the best finger feedback of any flexible keyboard on the market. Plus, it's waterproof, providing a bit more protection from drink-spill mishaps.

Works with: iPhone 4, iPad and smartphones using Symbian 6.0, Windows Mobile 6.0 and Android.


Chinavasion Mini Bluetooth KeyboardChinavasion Mini Bluetooth Keyboard
(estimated retail price, $23)

Comparable in size to the typing surface on an iPad, this small keyboard is convenient and might be a useful day-to-day accessory for texters with big hands.

Works with: Android, Symbian 6.0, Windows Mobile, iPhone 4.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Stay Connected Anywhere in the World With This Device

Technology

The Real Reason Sales and Marketing Teams Use AI

Technology

How SaaS Is Changing the Way We Work