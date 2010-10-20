Keyboards to Type Home About
Freedom Input Freedom Pro
(estimated retail price, $87)
The Freedom Pro offers plenty of room for fingers to spread out on for unimpeded typing. The keys have the same springiness as those of a desktop keyboard, and the Pro can work just as well as a plug-in accessory for a netbook or tablet.
Works with: Symbian, Windows Mobile, BlackBerry and Android operating systems.
Menotek Flexible Bluetooth Waterproof Mini Keyboard
(estimated retail price, $87)
This roll-up-style board offers a travel-friendly typing surface with some of the best finger feedback of any flexible keyboard on the market. Plus, it's waterproof, providing a bit more protection from drink-spill mishaps.
Works with: iPhone 4, iPad and smartphones using Symbian 6.0, Windows Mobile 6.0 and Android.
Chinavasion Mini Bluetooth Keyboard
(estimated retail price, $23)
Comparable in size to the typing surface on an iPad, this small keyboard is convenient and might be a useful day-to-day accessory for texters with big hands.
Works with: Android, Symbian 6.0, Windows Mobile, iPhone 4.