Keyboards to Type Home About

These Bluetooth-enabled keyboards will ease the pain of typing on your smartphone.

October 20, 2010 1 min read

This story appears in the November 2010 issue of . Subscribe »

Freedom Input Freedom Pro

(estimated retail price, $87)

The Freedom Pro offers plenty of room for fingers to spread out on for unimpeded typing. The keys have the same springiness as those of a desktop keyboard, and the Pro can work just as well as a plug-in accessory for a netbook or tablet.

Works with: Symbian, Windows Mobile, BlackBerry and Android operating systems.



Menotek Flexible Bluetooth Waterproof Mini Keyboard

(estimated retail price, $87)

This roll-up-style board offers a travel-friendly typing surface with some of the best finger feedback of any flexible keyboard on the market. Plus, it's waterproof, providing a bit more protection from drink-spill mishaps.

Works with: iPhone 4, iPad and smartphones using Symbian 6.0, Windows Mobile 6.0 and Android.

Chinavasion Mini Bluetooth Keyboard

(estimated retail price, $23)

Comparable in size to the typing surface on an iPad, this small keyboard is convenient and might be a useful day-to-day accessory for texters with big hands.

Works with: Android, Symbian 6.0, Windows Mobile, iPhone 4.