Time to Run

Mobile apps that'll track your billable hours.

November 23, 2010 2 min read

The days of keeping track of hours out in the field on scraps of paper, old receipts and business cards are done. Mobile apps make it possible to track hours and make sure no billable minute goes unlogged. Here are five tools that offer road-weary business owners efficient ways to track time.

Application Features What it's good for Price Where to find it Timewerks A comprehensive time-tracking and invoice tool, this app not only allows for creation of time sheets and invoices, it also has integration with a credit card acceptance app to speed up payment. iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad $9.99 sorth.com/timewerks Billbull Created by a law- staffing agency, this app tracks time or allows manual entry of time against your phone's contact list and lets you export a CSV file to a spreadsheet program for central tracking. iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad 99 cents exparte-staffing.com TimeDroid This straightforward time tracker--with timer and manual entry--is designed for FreshBooks users on the road with Android devices. Android Free appoxy.com Exgis This time tracker gives BlackBerry users the power to manage clients and track billable hours and export to spreadsheets. BlackBerry $4.99 exgis.com

Minute7 This cloud-based time- and expense-tracking software-as-a-service solution for QuickBooks shops is particularly good for organizations that need to manage timekeeping among multiple employees in the field. All major platforms $4 per user/month minute7.com



