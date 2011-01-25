Virtual Events to Showcase Your Brand

Virtual events can be a low-cost source of lead generation for businesses on a budget
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

If you feel the need for leads but don't have the dough to exhibit in far-flung trade shows, go virtual.

Virtual events -- online trade shows and webinars -- offer big cost savings while giving participants detailed information about attendees, says Patrick Egan, president of CMC Media, a Santa Barbara, Calif., media company that creates online communities.

It costs about $20,000 for a small business to take part in a trade show for a few days, Egan says, and about $1,000 to set up a virtual booth at one of his trade shows for a full year. Businesses can interact virtually with thousands of people who visit the online destination, and some remain active marketing centers. "We've had some customers who use their booths weekly to meet virtually with customers," Egan says.

Tim Clark, a partner at The FactPoint Group, a business-consulting firm in Los Altos, Calif., says virtual events can be excellent sources of lead generation. "Your ability to get information about the people who visited you and what they chose to view should be almost immediate," he says.

Clark suggests asking up front if you will have support in designing your booth and what the levels of participation cost. Paying a bit more could get you on a conference panel, giving you more visibility, he says, adding that it's also critical to staff the booth at all times with adequate personnel levels.

"Pay attention to times when your booth might get busy, and have a backup plan," Clark says. "You want to be sure you can answer questions and be able to help everyone who comes to your booth."

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Want to Start a Business? Ask Yourself Why.

Starting a Business

Why Your Next Startup Should Be Purpose-Driven

Starting a Business

How My Side Hustle Helped People Live Their Best Work Life