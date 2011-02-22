Review: The HD Pro Webcam C910

Logitech's new HD Pro Webcam C910 lets you see the good, the bad and the weird mole on your client's face.

February 22, 2011 1 min read

As hip as low-cost videoconferencing tools like Skype, Google Chat and Apple iChat have become, they pose a common problem for small businesses: poor image quality. Therefore, interactivity and meeting quality can be less than first rate.

Logitech aims to change that. Its new HD Pro Webcam C910 ($100) is a video camera that can bring near-professional video quality to even entry-level business videoconferencing. The unit boasts a high-quality, high-definition calling mode, an excellent video recording capability and a solid microphone. It even comes with basic video editing software that's good enough to produce simple marketing materials and visual collateral.

Although it's nowhere near as high-end as technologies like telepresence, the C910 offers a surprisingly rich and lifelike video experience. As with any videoconferencing system, the webcam's quality will suffer if you have a wonky web connection. But with business-grade web access and a little tinkering, the C910 will deliver for even the tiniest of firms.