Review: The HD Pro Webcam C910

Logitech's new HD Pro Webcam C910 lets you see the good, the bad and the weird mole on your client's face.
This story appears in the March 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

As hip as low-cost videoconferencing tools like Skype, Google Chat and Apple iChat have become, they pose a common problem for small businesses: poor image quality. Therefore, interactivity and meeting quality can be less than first rate.

Logitech aims to change that. Its new HD Pro Webcam C910 ($100) is a video camera that can bring near-professional video quality to even entry-level business videoconferencing. The unit boasts a high-quality, high-definition calling mode, an excellent video recording capability and a solid microphone. It even comes with basic video editing software that's good enough to produce simple marketing materials and visual collateral.

Although it's nowhere near as high-end as technologies like telepresence, the C910 offers a surprisingly rich and lifelike video experience. As with any videoconferencing system, the webcam's quality will suffer if you have a wonky web connection. But with business-grade web access and a little tinkering, the C910 will deliver for even the tiniest of firms.

