A New Bluetooth Device Makes You Hands-Free Without the Hurt

A new Bluetooth device from Bose makes you hands-free without the hurt

March 22, 2011 2 min read

When it comes to mobile headsets for work, it's not how you look, but how you feel. And when it comes to the feeling of pure comfort with in-ear wireless devices, there is no beating the Bose Bluetooth headset--the most comfortable mobile phone headset on the market right now.

The secret of this 12-gram unit from Framingham, Mass.-based Bose is not only its size, balanced design and good looks, but also its so-called StayHear sleeves, which attach to your ears without the need for messy and--let's be honest--hygienically dubious in-ear-canal headphones. Expect some trial and error in choosing the right size sleeve for your ear. But once you get the hang of it, you really can place the Bose in your ear in the morning, leave it there and comfortably take phone calls for the rest of the day.

Certainly, the Bose Bluetooth is not without glitches. Integration with advanced features like smartphone apps is limited. And while overall sound quality is solid, it's certainly nothing compared to better hard-wired models. The adaptive audio adjustment technology, in particular, is nowhere near as bombproof as Bose claims.

But if you spend a lot of work time on the phone, it's worth a look. For $150, the Bose Bluetooth provides all-day calling capability and no Star Trek geek factor. And the comfort factor is so high that we wouldn't be surprised if you forget you are even wearing the thing (until the next customer calls, of course).