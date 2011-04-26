Growth Strategies

Three Questions to Ask Your Payroll Service

How to evaluate whether your payroll service is working for your business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
3 min read

This story appears in the May 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Scott Bloom was tired of hearing the complaints. The payroll service he hired to handle payroll needs for his businesses performed well in the beginning. But suddenly the outfit was missing payroll checks and sending incorrect reports.

"They never submitted a wrong return to the IRS or state, but a couple of times I had to write checks out of the business account to get employees their paychecks on time," says Bloom, who owns Bloom Real Estate Group and is a principal of Powerhouse Business Brokers, both based in New York.

"Payroll is such an important piece [of your business], with critical penalties if it's not handled correctly, so you need to be sure you're working with a skilled provider," says Steven J. Elliott, tax director at Schwartz & Co., an accounting firm in Bellmore, N.Y.

It's a good idea to give your payroll service a checkup now and again to be sure you're getting the best service at the best value, Elliott advises. He suggests asking the following questions.

Where to Look
Many accounting and bookkeeping firms offer payroll services, so going local with a reputable firm is always an option. If you're looking for bigger fish, here are some popular options

ADP
CompuPay
Intuit Online Payroll
Paychex

Do they offer guarantees? From time to time, mistakes happen. When they happen with payroll submissions handled by a third-party provider, the penalties and interest can still be steep--and your responsibility. Ask what kind of protections the company offers in the case of mistakes and who pays the penalties and interest. "Most of these companies will pay the penalties if they make a mistake, but few will also take responsibility for the interest," Elliott says.

Are you using the services you pay for? If you just need paycheck services, you shouldn't have to pay for other bundled services you don't need. Many of the larger providers offer services like tax-compliance assistance, insurance services and time-sheet management. Be sure your provider allows you to pick only the services you need.

What's their track record? Bloom's staff asked around and got recommendations of other payroll services before making a switch. Elliott suggests doing basic due diligence--search for complaints about the service online and check in with the Better Business Bureau and your state's department of banking to see if complaints have been issued, especially if you're considering working with a smaller provider.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

Need to Get Your Audience's Attention? Try These Platforms.

Growth Strategies

4 Reasons Why Social Proof Is Essential to Building Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Gary Michelson's Unconventional Path to Becoming a Billionaire