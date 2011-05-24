Growth Strategies

How to Barter to Save Money Without Running Afoul Labor and Tax Rules

Here's what your business needs to know about volunteers and paying in barter.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

When Rebeca Mojica, owner of Chicago jewelry company Blue Buddha Boutique, announced on Facebook that her shop was moving, customers responded, "How can we help?" and "I love to pack boxes!" That enthusiasm led her to "hire" three customers to help staff a booth at a craft show. The customers could opt to receive an hourly wage or be paid the equivalent of time-and-a-half in jewelry and supplies. All of them went for the latter, saving her $800--the difference between what it would cost her to hire them at an hourly wage and the cost of materials to make the jewelry.

It's not a huge number, but for a four-day show, with a total booth staff of six, it makes a difference to my small-business bottom line," says Mojica, who plans to staff shows this way in the future and use volunteer forum moderators for her Facebook page, which she estimates will result in savings of $250 to $300 per month.

While it's not unusual for small businesses to have friends or even enthusiastic customers who do what they can to see the business succeed, it's important to understand labor laws to ensure that you don't inadvertently fall out of compliance, says labor and employment attorney Truth Fisher of Gordon & Rees in Miami. In general, under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), individuals cannot volunteer services to for-profit, private sector companies, unless the activity benefits the employee, such as in the case of an unpaid internship. However, even such internships must pass strict Department of Labor criteria, Fisher says.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, a company with annual revenue of less than $500,000 is exempt from FLSA requirements. In addition, unless the product is related to providing room and board, it is not a wage and is not subject to federal payroll taxes. States may differ in their interpretation, however. Fisher says the value of the product used as compensation should be at least the number of hours worked times minimum wage.

Also, the employer may be liable for any injuries that the individual sustains while working.

"We advise all of our clients doing this," she says, "to have these employees covered by workers compensation insurance."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

7 Keys to Overcoming Risk on the Path to Success

Innovation Now

What Is An Exponential Organization?

Growth Strategies

How to Be Funny in the Workplace