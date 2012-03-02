Anatomy of the Entrepreneur

March 2, 2012 1 min read

What makes entrepreneurs tick? LinkedIn combed through more than 120 million public profiles to pull stats on entrepreneurs and compare them to the average member. Some common threads from the study released in September include:

Where do they come from?

Top five business schools: Stanford, Harvard, MIT, Berkeley and Dartmouth.

Companies that breed entrepreneurs: Adobe, Apple, eBay, Electronic Arts, Google, Microsoft, SGI and Yahoo.

What did they study?

Top majors: entrepreneurship (duh), computer engineering, computer science, physics and electrical engineering.

Technical majors (except civil engineering) are overrepresented among founders. Nursing and administration are underrepresented.

How old are they?

65 percent of entrepreneurs are 30 and older at their first startup

Only 2 percent are serial entrepreneurs

Where are they now?