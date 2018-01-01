Michelle Juergen

Michelle Juergen

Work-Life Balance

No-Vacation Nation: Why Americans Feel That PTO Is NSFW

A look at why U.S. workers are afraid to take time off.
2 min read
Office Culture

3 Strategies for Dealing With Toxic People

Unfortunately, you can't change them. But you can change the way you interact with them.
3 min read
Entrepreneurs

Keep Your New Year's Resolution: 7 Wearable Fitness Devices

You're out of excuses: The latest in wearable fitness tech syncs to your computer and smartphone, making it easier and more stylish than ever to get off of the couch.
2 min read
Ready for Anything

App Syncs Phone and Tablet Screens to Create One Big Picture

The Mosaic app allows users to sync multiple iPhones or iPads to create one giant screen on which to share files or view photos and video.
2 min read
Entrepreneurs

Get Going

Check out these off-beat races to get the blood pumping.
2 min read
Ready for Anything

Meditation Site Promises to Help You De-Stress in 10 Minutes

Headspace,a guided-meditation platform, allows the busy entrepreneur to destress, reduce anxiety and refocus -- all in ten minutes.
2 min read
Technology

Employment Trend for 2014: Miserable Millennials

Unemployed and living with their parents, Millennials can't get no satisfaction.
3 min read
Entrepreneurs

How a Workwear Business Grew to Support Women's Leadership

Red Ants workwear for women has a heavy-duty impact.
3 min read
Starting a Business

Designer Tents Bring Cool to the Campsite

FieldCandy tents have offbeat graphics such as a block of cheese, leopard print and bubble wrap.
3 min read
Technology

Startup Offers a Digital Take on Art for Your Home

PIxeled app lets users send images and animation to framed displays on their walls.
3 min read
Technology

GitHub Is Helping Companies Work Together by Crowdsourcing Software

The online hosting service makes it easy for millions of developers to create and share software projects.
4 min read
Technology

An Analytics Platform That Has Mastered Sports Predictions

NumberFire has built data models that have outdone the experts at ESPN.
4 min read
Starting a Business

How a Breakup Led to an Online Marketplace for Used Engagement Rings

After getting dumped, one entrepreneur founded I Do Now I Don't, an e-commerce site that turns heartbreak into cold hard cash.
3 min read
Starting a Business

What a Language-Translation Platform Learned From TechStars

VerbalizeIt facilitates global conversations with translators. Here's a look inside their time in the TechStars incubator program in Boulder, Colo.
3 min read
Starting a Business

Incubator Helps Online Social-Recruitment Tool Take Off

AngelPad helps RolePoint, an online recruitment platform, think bigger.
3 min read
