Michelle Juergen

Work-Life Balance
No-Vacation Nation: Why Americans Feel That PTO Is NSFW
A look at why U.S. workers are afraid to take time off.
Office Culture
3 Strategies for Dealing With Toxic People
Unfortunately, you can't change them. But you can change the way you interact with them.
Entrepreneurs
Keep Your New Year's Resolution: 7 Wearable Fitness Devices
You're out of excuses: The latest in wearable fitness tech syncs to your computer and smartphone, making it easier and more stylish than ever to get off of the couch.
Ready for Anything
App Syncs Phone and Tablet Screens to Create One Big Picture
The Mosaic app allows users to sync multiple iPhones or iPads to create one giant screen on which to share files or view photos and video.
Entrepreneurs
Get Going
Check out these off-beat races to get the blood pumping.
Ready for Anything
Meditation Site Promises to Help You De-Stress in 10 Minutes
Headspace,a guided-meditation platform, allows the busy entrepreneur to destress, reduce anxiety and refocus -- all in ten minutes.
Technology
Employment Trend for 2014: Miserable Millennials
Unemployed and living with their parents, Millennials can't get no satisfaction.
Entrepreneurs
How a Workwear Business Grew to Support Women's Leadership
Red Ants workwear for women has a heavy-duty impact.
Starting a Business
Designer Tents Bring Cool to the Campsite
FieldCandy tents have offbeat graphics such as a block of cheese, leopard print and bubble wrap.
Technology
Startup Offers a Digital Take on Art for Your Home
PIxeled app lets users send images and animation to framed displays on their walls.
Technology
GitHub Is Helping Companies Work Together by Crowdsourcing Software
The online hosting service makes it easy for millions of developers to create and share software projects.
Technology
An Analytics Platform That Has Mastered Sports Predictions
NumberFire has built data models that have outdone the experts at ESPN.
Starting a Business
How a Breakup Led to an Online Marketplace for Used Engagement Rings
After getting dumped, one entrepreneur founded I Do Now I Don't, an e-commerce site that turns heartbreak into cold hard cash.
Starting a Business
What a Language-Translation Platform Learned From TechStars
VerbalizeIt facilitates global conversations with translators. Here's a look inside their time in the TechStars incubator program in Boulder, Colo.
Starting a Business
Incubator Helps Online Social-Recruitment Tool Take Off
AngelPad helps RolePoint, an online recruitment platform, think bigger.