Move aside, nerds: Comics are for everyone now--and they're moving out of your parents' basement and into the boardroom. Leading the shift is Franco Arda, founder and CEO of SmarterComics, a publisher of business books that have been reimagined as illustrated texts.

In 2008, Arda, who worked in derivative sales for Deutsche Bank, was approaching 40 and needed a change. So he left investment banking to write Fortune Favors the Bold, a book about achieving goals. But when he completed the project, Arda says, he "thought it sounded boring."