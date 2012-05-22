This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

An Indie Publisher Brings a Creative Comic Spin to Business Books How SmarterComics is graphically translating non-fiction books for byte-size appeal.

By Michelle Juergen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

100 Brilliant Companies

Move aside, nerds: Comics are for everyone now--and they're moving out of your parents' basement and into the boardroom. Leading the shift is Franco Arda, founder and CEO of SmarterComics, a publisher of business books that have been reimagined as illustrated texts.

In 2008, Arda, who worked in derivative sales for Deutsche Bank, was approaching 40 and needed a change. So he left investment banking to write Fortune Favors the Bold, a book about achieving goals. But when he completed the project, Arda says, he "thought it sounded boring."

