Starting a Business

Hitchswitch Simplifies Newlywed Name Changes

First comes love, then comes marriage... then comes the agonizing process of changing your name. The latest from our wacky business idea files.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the November 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Entrepreneurs: Josh Gelb and Jake Wolff, founders of New York-based Hitchswitch, a one-stop name-changing website for newlyweds.

"Aha" moment: Attorneys Josh Gelb and Jake Wolff saw how complicated it was for their new wives to change their surnames. After talking to others who had been frustrated by the process, the two realized there was a gap in the market. "There wasn't one complete source that provides support and does the nitty-gritty work that most people find tedious and unpleasant," Gelb says. The pair conceptualized the idea late last year, and hitchswitch.com (named by their wives) opened to consumers in May 2011.

Related: Wine Lovers Design a Lid to Keep Out Bugs

What possessed them: The average newlywed conducts 30 hours of research to locate and complete the forms for a legal name change, according to hitchswitch. After Gelb and Wolff helped a close friend with the process, word of their service spread even before they launched their website. "Our biggest goal was to get it out, get it working and make sure the success we had via word-of-mouth offline translated over to the internet," Wolff says. An investment of $10,000 included hiring a web developer. Gelb and Wolff, who initially interacted with all clients on a personal level, are now working on fully automating the site.

Why? "You just finished your wedding, just got back from your honeymoon, so why have to worry about something that is inevitably and unfortunately way too stressful?" Wolff says, explaining that hitchswitch prefills all forms, then mails clients a customized packet with prestamped envelopes addressed to the appropriate agencies. "From the time they get the packet, it takes them about two minutes to sign, enter their Social Security number and go from there."

Customers: Most are in their mid-20s. The goal is to help married couples in all 50 states.

Related Slideshow: Wacky Ideas That Just Might Fly

Marketing: Hitchswitch has started an SEO campaign and has active Facebook and Twitter feeds that have generated new clients. The founders also plan print advertising and direct marketing at wedding shows. The site's business increased tenfold during the wedding-heavy month of July, Wolff says.

Cost: $39.99; a portion of proceeds from each transaction goes to breast and ovarian cancer research.

Up next: The company, which is raising a round of equity, has helped about 1,000 couples and anticipates facilitating at least 15,000 name changes by summer 2012. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

4 Ways Do-It-Yourself Entrepreneurs Can (and Should) Keep Things Simple

Starting a Business

Why This Entrepreneur Says Knowing Less Can Be Good for a New Business

Starting a Business

How to Make Money as a Musician