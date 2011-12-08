Technology

Four Sleek Networking and Storage Tools

When it comes to your IT infrastructure, you need not only top-notch performance and capability, but good looks, too.
This story appears in the December 2011 issue of .

The world of business computing is getting a serious makeover. Once-stodgy router, storage and wireless device-makers are suddenly taking design seriously. And these sophisticated, feature-rich networking tools are so good-looking, you won't want to hide them in a closet. Here are four networking and storage tools you can proudly put right out front.

Iomega Mac Companion Hard Drive 2 TB1. Iomega Mac Companion Hard Drive 2 TB ($240)
Iomega may have made the ultimate Mac companion: a hard drive with up to 3 TB of storage and enough ports and connectivity features to back up not only your PowerMac, but your iPhone and your iPad as well. We also love the elegant silver-and-black finish that holds up in even top-of-the-line work environments.

 

Belkin Universal Wireless AV Adapter ($100)2. Belkin Universal Wireless AV Adapter ($100)
Though aimed at the home media user, traffic capacity and ease of use are so solid that the Universal Wireless Adapter is a serious small-business data tool. It also doesn't hurt that the vertical black orb design is flat-out fabulous.

 

Asus RT-N56U ($130)

3. Asus RT-N56U ($130)
If there is a best-dressed networking device, it's the N56U. Not only is this a legit dual-band networking workhorse, but the glossy black exterior and elegant blue control lights give the unit a straight-out-of-Tiffany's look. The sparkle factor is that high.

 

D Link Whole Home Router 1000 ($120)4. D Link Whole Home Router 1000 ($120)
It may look like something out of the Museum of Modern Art, but the Whole Home Router offers what every business needs: fast, robust wireless coverage for your entire office. If you want web access without the wires, give the good-looking D Link a try.

 

