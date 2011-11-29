Starting a Business

Business Trends From 2011 We're Sick Of

Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Whether you opened your dream business or spent 2011 crying in your cubicle, there's one thing we all agree on: Some stuff got really old, really fast. ­

Gourmet cupcakesGourmet cupcakes
We overindulged. Enough with the fancy. Let's go back to eating cookie dough out of the bowl.

 

The cloudThe cloud
What is it, exactly? Is it off-site IT? Is it the celestial jukebox? Is it cirrus? Is it cumulus? Is it a fluffy sheep? The cloud concept is as nebulous as … well, a cloud.

 

Pampered petsPampered pets
A spa for your cat? Food trucks for your dog? Swimming lessons for your turtle? They're animals. They don't care.

 

Recession excessRecession excess
In the midst of a downturn, there's no doubt that saving money is critical. But pancake batter from an aerosol can? Really?

 

Check-insCheck-ins
It's cool when you get a free burger for checking in on your smartphone, but aren't you tired of your mom always knowing where you are?

 

e-cigarettese-cigarettes
The real ones aren't good for you, and the fake ones aren't, either--because they make you look stupid.

 

Daily dealsDaily deals
We all like bargains. We all like our friends. But did we really need to buy that group massage just because it was 50 percent off?

 

The humble bragThe humble brag
Did you have to send that passive-aggressive, self-important tweet? #getoveryourself

 

disruptiveThe term "disruptive"
Entrepreneurs need to stop claiming disruption and start proving it. Innovation should be seen, not just heard about.

 

Ashton Kutcher as tech guruAshton Kutcher as tech guru
We get it. You have money, clout and charm. Stick to acting and leave technology to the true innovators.

 
 

Trends We Were Already Sick Of

Bieber feverBieber fever
The hair, the clothes, the music, the perfume line, the whole package. We can't unsee it.

 

Fantasy sportsFantasy sports
They're fun. They're more popular than ever. But seriously--no one wants to hear how your fantasy team did on Sunday. (But if you want to hear how our teams did, we'll be more than happy to tell you.)

 

VampiresVampires
They can suck it.

 

Charlie SheenCharlie Sheen
Watch the Comedy Central roast. 'Nuff said.

 

YahooYahoo
Either sell it or shut it down already.

 

